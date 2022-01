Niki Hall: Chief Marketing Officer at Contentsquare, Advisor, Author. Since the start of the pandemic, organizations across the board have grappled with how to help their businesses and customers shift to a digital-forward environment. What became obvious to me was the importance of high-value and seamless digital customer experiences. Consumers came to expect speed and efficiency when they were using a website or app to accomplish anything from connecting with loved ones and colleagues to grocery shopping to remote learning or obtaining Covid-19 information and communicating with their healthcare providers. Clunky experiences are often met with disapproval, and businesses undoubtedly suffered from a loss of customers and revenue if they unfortunately fell into this situation.

