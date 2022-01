The Denton Police Department announced Monday that investigators have arrested a woman for the alleged murder after her 3-year-old grandson was declared dead on Saturday. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, CPS notified police of a severely injured child being treated at a local hospital, according to a Denton PD news release. The child’s grandmother, his legal guardian, told medical staff that the child had accidentally fallen down a flight of stairs, but she later confessed to investigators that that’s not what happened.

DENTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO