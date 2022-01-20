ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Deep Dive: How Efficient Delivery, Advanced Tools and Loyalty Can Help Restaurants Keep up With Aggregators in 2022

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Food delivery aggregators were once considered rarities reserved for special occasions, primarily used by young, tech-savvy consumers, but they have fast become a staple in many American households that defy any single demographic. The pandemic has made Americans’ desire for seamless, customizable dining experiences more apparent, with more consumers now preferring...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

How Technology Tools Help Restaurateurs Do More With Less

Ensuring guests experience true hospitality is tantamount to running a successful restaurant. Thanks to restaurant technologies, it’s possible to not only deliver a superior customer experience — the crux of hospitality — but also take things to the next level. Yes, the importance of a good customer...
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

Risk-Based Authentication Can Improve Customer Experience, Cement Loyalty

Fraud is always evolving, and financial institutions girding themselves against attacks often find themselves in the unenviable position of being, at most, one or two steps ahead of the bad actors trying to perpetrate it. Increasingly, authentication is a critical weapon in the fight, but finding the right balance between...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Paya on Harnessing Data to Streamline and Secure Payments for Consumers and Businesses

Merchants face numerous challenges in managing digital payments, according to Ben Weiner, chief strategy officer at payments processor Paya. These hurdles range from reconciliation issues between invoices and ledgers to disparate payment systems causing errors and processing delays. Payments processors are frequently tasked with helping merchants remove friction from both consumer and business-to-business (B2B) payments experiences. Weiner believes their ability to do so efficiently is key to merchants’ success.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Customer Loyalty#Loyalty Programs#Software#Food Drink#Advanced Tools#Americans#Domino
pymnts

The Generation Gap in Restaurant Loyalty Programs

When it comes to restaurant loyalty programs, there is a generation divide. According to PYMNTS research, 64% of Gen Z diners and 61% of millennials participate in these programs at at least one or two of the table-service restaurants they frequent. For their parents and grandparents, it’s a different story:...
RESTAURANTS
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

How Can I Keep Up with the Demand for Convenience, Maintain Profits and Prevent Staff Burnout?

This edition of MRM's "Ask the Expert” features advice from Buyers Edge Platform. Please send questions to Modern Restaurant Management (MRM) magazine Executive Editor Barbara Castiglia at bcastiglia@modernrestaurantmanagement.com. They say patience is a virtue. Well, tell that to someone who is hangry. Restaurants are experiencing more impatient patrons as...
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

How Avant Deploys Behavioral Analytics to Verify Its Customers

An influx of stolen identity information has made its way onto the dark web in recent years, meaning new account fraud has become a pervasive threat. Bad actors deploy these purchased, stolen or synthetic identities to open accounts for nefarious purposes, including money laundering and obtaining fraudulent loans. FinTechs have...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Today in Data: Retailers Changing Return Policies, Brick-and-Mortar Wins Grocery Game, P&G Embraces ‘Constructive Disruption’

Today in Data, an overwhelming number of grocery shoppers still prefer to go to the supermarket themselves. Plus, Procter & Gamble is using what it calls “constructive disruption” amid rising prices because of ongoing inflation, and retailers are trying out discounts and no-return policies to overcome $70 billion in returns and exchanges.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pymnts

Virtual Cards Help Improve Remote Accounts Payables Efficiencies

Throughout the pandemic, consumers’ reliance on digital payments technology has made such transaction methods an expectation rather than a perk. More than 80% of all consumers who use one of the top four digital wallet options are satisfied with their services. This methodology extends past traditional business-to-consumer (B2C) sales, however, and now business-to-business (B2B) firms are increasingly reliant on alternative payment methods to send and receive funds to vendors and buyers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Restaurants Lean on Loyal Customers to Navigate Omicron, Inflation Impact

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, restaurants face a challenging landscape. The variant poses a one-two punch, with consumers shifting to food-at-home options and the labor challenges occasioned by the surge making it difficult for restaurants to meet existing demand. In fact, in an interview with PYMNTS’...
BUSINESS
Tech Times

Useful Tools That Can Help Improve The Way Your Business Works

Technology has come a long way and there are now many tools that are available to help improve the way your business works. From project management tools to time tracking software, there is an app or program out there that can help make your business more efficient. You just need to find the right one for you! Read this article to learn about some of the most popular tools.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Report: Thirty-Five Percent of Consumers Will Switch Grocers, Pharmacies for Better Digital Features

Consumers’ preferences for how they shop have radically changed since the pandemic caused them to reevaluate how they interact with their favorite grocers and pharmacies. PYMNTS’ research reveals that eight out of 10 grocery consumers shop at physical stores, but their desire for digital features to improve their in-store shopping experiences is significant.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

In 2022, Meal Kits Will Adapt to Be More Convenient

Today’s consumers want to get their food needs met with as little time and effort as possible. With this shift toward convenience, the traditional meal kit subscription model, which could save a couple trips to the grocery store — but which often relies on lengthy and involved meal preparation and production — is beginning to change.
RECIPES
VentureBeat

A deep dive into the visual collaboration market

One of the biggest trends that emerged at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was the mass exodus of employees out of the office. In 2020, 42% of the U.S. labor force began working from home. Yet as more organizations support remote work during the pandemic, there emerged a growing need for collaboration solutions to enable employees to work together effectively outside the office.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Investors Bet Restaurant Apps Beat the Aggregators

Today, technologies that can offer restaurants the tools they need to hold their own in the digital ordering space against third-party aggregators are highly in demand among operators, and investors are taking note. Multinational ResTech company Flipdish announced in a Thursday (Jan. 13) press release that, with its new $100...
TECHNOLOGY
Augusta Free Press

How can you possibly keep a business secure in a world full of advanced cybercrime?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A growing issue for businesses of all sizes and industries around the world is cybercrime. The many forms this threat can take is enough to make one hesitant about opening a business. Proper investment in the right professional services can minimize your...
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy