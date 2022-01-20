Late free throws help Virginia Tech hold off NC State 62-59
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justyn Mutts scored 13 points, Keve Aluma had a double-double and Sean Pedulla made two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to help Virginia Tech hold off North Carolina State 62-59.
NC State trailed 35-21 at halftime, but the Wolfpack battled back to close within 55-53 on a 3-pointer by Jericole Hellems with 5:33 remaining. Mutts answered with a layup and Storm Murphy followed with a 3-pointer to push the Hokies’ lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left.
Derion Seabron hit three straight buckets as the Wolfpack used five straight turnovers by Hokies point guard Nahiem Alleyne to get within a point with 21 seconds to go. Pedulla subbed in for Alleyne, and made both free throws. Smith missed a 3 at the buzzer for NC State.
Virginia Tech is now 10-7 and 2-4 in the ACC. They next play at noon Saturday on the road at Boston College.
