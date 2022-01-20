ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Supreme Court could clear up ‘residency’ for more than just Kristof’s campaign

By Les Zaitz
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jF9M_0dqqMK1s00

The Oregon Supreme Court may issue a narrow ruling when it decides between gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Kristof and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, but it would better serve the state to take a broader view.

The narrow focus would review the details of Kristof’s immediate case and his request for the ballot status that Fagan’s office has denied him. But more could be accomplished here.

Some of his arguments fail simply, such as one contending the secretary’s office shouldn’t be making this decision at all. But the secretary of state regularly does such work. So far this election season, the office has rejected ballot status for 10 candidates, and three more are under review. (I asked the office for recent disqualification letters, which it promptly provided.)

Oregon law, as the office said in a recent press release, “requires all candidates to provide a signed statement affirming that they will qualify for office if elected. Oregon elections officials evaluate whether prospective candidates meet residency requirements by checking Oregon voter registration records. If those records are insufficient to verify residency, or if officials become aware of other concerns about residency, they ask prospective candidates to provide additional facts,” I was told.

Kristof isn’t the only candidate to get a turn-down this month, not even the only candidate for governor, or even the only Democratic candidate for governor. The list includes four Republicans ­– John Kohler Jr., Alexander Males III, Timothy Meeks and Shawn Sweet – and one other Democrat, Sergio Retamal. The decision on a third Democrat, Michael Cross, is pending.

The reasons for disqualification have varied. Some want to run in legislative districts where they do not live. Kohler, who wanted to run for governor as a Republican, was denied for this reason: “You will not have been a member of the Oregon Republican Party for at least 180 days before the candidacy filing deadline as set forth in ORS 249.031 and ORS 249.046. You needed to have been a member of the Republican party by September 9, 2021.”

The reasons the office cites usually have this in common: Some specific data point (or more than one) which runs afoul of a qualification in Oregon law. It is a legalistic approach, but clear and specific.

The Kristof case fits. The Oregon Constitution says among other things that a person cannot serve as governor unless they “have been three years next preceding his election, a resident within this State.” Certain facts – the big one being his voter registration in New York state in 2020 – may counter his assertion that he has been an Oregon resident consistently for at least three years. Fagan’s office also notes that he had a primary residence, was licensed to drive, files taxes and was employed, as well as voted, in New York, into 2020.

This is a coherent case. There also is a counter case.

The New York voter registration affirmation Kristrof would have had to make to vote there in 2020 says: “I am a citizen of the United States. I will have lived in the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election. I meet all requirements to register to vote in New York State.” Remarkably, it doesn’t actually require he declares himself as a permanent resident of New York, or not a resident of any other state.

More significant may be that the Oregon Constitution does not define “resident” and there appears to be no state Supreme Court case on that point. Residency rules vary according to what you’re trying to do: voting, college enrollment, obtaining a driver’s license or a fishing permit, or running for different offices. The evidence for establishing residence for these things varies (and can be frustrating, as a trip to Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicles Services sometimes will show). In some of these cases you have to give up the permit for one state (a driver’s license, say) to get Oregon’s.

Is that true for a candidate for office? We don’t know for sure.

Kristof’s advocates seem to be arguing an overall weight of evidence: A look at the big picture rather than specifics. Kristof can cite consistent family ownership of personal and business property (since 1971), a regular practice of returning to it, numerous statements referring to it as home, and more. His connections to the area clearly are deep.

There is a coherent case here as well.

What lurks in the fog: What criteria should establish a person as a resident of Oregon? An answer might bring more consistency to Oregon law, across a range of areas, on that subject.

That’s the kind of non-slam-dunk question the Oregon Supreme Court was made to answer, and not just for Nicholas Kristof.

From the editor: Through commentaries, Oregon Capital Chronicle wants to provide a place for people to speak out who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Please review our guidelines for submitting a commentary.

The post Oregon Supreme Court could clear up ‘residency’ for more than just Kristof’s campaign appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State attorneys urge Oregon Supreme Court to keep Kristof off ballot

Nick Kristof’s actions over the past two decades establish that he was a resident of New York until December 2020 and isn’t qualified to run for governor in Oregon this year, according to a legal filing to the Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. Fagan said Kristof hadn’t made the […] The post State attorneys urge Oregon Supreme Court to keep Kristof off ballot appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Rep. Christine Drazan will resign from Oregon House to run for governor

Canby Republican Christine Drazan announced Friday that she will resign from the state House, becoming the latest candidate for governor to leave the Legislature to campaign.  Drazan’s last day will be Monday, Jan. 31, the day before the Legislature begins its 35-day February session. Resigning frees her to campaign and raise money, as House rules […] The post Rep. Christine Drazan will resign from Oregon House to run for governor appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

DeFazio will try a last time to ease debt burden on college borrowers, expand Pell

Each year since 2016, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, Democrat from Oregon, has proposed lowering student debt and expanding the federal Pell grant for low-income students.  His legislation has yet to pass. In his last year representing the state’s 4th Congressional District before retiring after 36 years, DeFazio will try one last time. He announced Wednesday […] The post DeFazio will try a last time to ease debt burden on college borrowers, expand Pell appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

An alarming account of how a 2-year-old broke a political logjam in Oregon

Little known fact: my son, at age 2, played a role in ending an exceedingly long and ugly battle over the state budget during the June 2002 special session of the Oregon Legislature. This was the third special session that year and up to that point was one of the longest in Oregon’s history. The […] The post An alarming account of how a 2-year-old broke a political logjam in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians invited to ‘Let’s Talk’ session to share what they want from an Oregon governor

News organizations and nonprofit groups in Oregon have teamed up to learn what voters want candidates for governor to be talking about as they compete for votes. They seek Oregonians to participate in a “Let’s Talk,” 90-minute virtual listening session to share their understanding of the race through the media. There is no cost to […] The post Oregonians invited to ‘Let’s Talk’ session to share what they want from an Oregon governor appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Despite challenging school year, Oregon graduation rates dropped only slightly

The state’s average four-year high school graduation rate fell just two percentage points during the last school year despite major hurdles to instruction from the pandemic, according to data released Thursday by the Oregon Department of Education.  The average four-year graduation rate in the state went from 83% for the class of 2020 to 81% […] The post Despite challenging school year, Oregon graduation rates dropped only slightly appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hospitals head toward ‘breaking point’ with Covid-19 patients, association chief says

The leader of Oregon’s hospital association warned on Thursday that a steady increase in Covid patients needing hospital care is pushing the state’s hospitals to a “breaking point.” Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said during an online news conference that hospitals are treating dozens of new […] The post Hospitals head toward ‘breaking point’ with Covid-19 patients, association chief says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Large Oregon districts skipped ‘emergency’ teachers even as staff shortages grew

Last October, the state came to the rescue of school districts by opening the way to get people into classrooms who weren’t necessarily teachers by degree or training. But data from the state Teacher Standards and Practices Commission show that the state’s largest districts didn’t grab the lifeline even as they closed down in recent […] The post Large Oregon districts skipped ‘emergency’ teachers even as staff shortages grew appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
Person
Nicholas Kristof
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states

WASHINGTON – The federal government will begin releasing more than $5 billion for distressed bridges in the first year of funding under the recent infrastructure law, President Joe Biden said in a Friday video message. He specifically mentioned the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky, the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon […] The post Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Forest Service in ‘paradigm shift’ to use logging, controlled burns to prevent wildfires

WASHINGTON –  The Biden administration will announce Tuesday it is using $3 billion from last year’s infrastructure law to revamp the federal approach to wildfire management, introducing a 10-year plan to deal with the large swaths of the West scientists consider most at risk of destructive blazes.  Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, is […] The post Forest Service in ‘paradigm shift’ to use logging, controlled burns to prevent wildfires appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
U.S. POLITICS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Schumer insists ‘failure is not an option’ as voting rights fight intensifies

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will act as soon as Wednesday to attempt to again pass voting rights legislation. “Failure is not an option for the democracy of America,” the New York Democrat said at a Tuesday press conference with other Senate Democrats. “We’re running out of time.” Schumer […] The post Schumer insists ‘failure is not an option’ as voting rights fight intensifies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#State Supreme Court#The Oregon Supreme Court#Democratic#Republicans
Oregon Capital Chronicle

In pressing Kristof for documents and answers, Capital Chronicle was pursuing facts

Nick Kristof cited his taxes, voting history and business operation in staking his right to run for governor. The appropriate next step for reporters seemed apparent: Let’s see the documents. That would provide Oregonians direct information about matters Kristof himself was putting in the public record. So, the Oregon Capital Chronicle asked Kristof for his […] The post In pressing Kristof for documents and answers, Capital Chronicle was pursuing facts appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State will add nearly 2,000 new contract professionals to ease overburdened hospitals

Oregon officials are working to discharge hundreds of hospital patients who have been languishing and taking up critically-needed beds because the care they need in the community isn’t available. The move is expected to free up hospital beds for the still-growing influx of Oregonians so ill with coronavirus they need hospitalization. State officials said Thursday […] The post State will add nearly 2,000 new contract professionals to ease overburdened hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislators consider shielding school superintendents from rash school board actions

Leaders from the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators and the Oregon School Boards Association are asking legislators to protect superintendents from some firings and require greater oversight and training for those serving on school boards. The proposals respond to several recent high-profile firings of school superintendents by their boards for enforcing mask and vaccine mandates, […] The post Legislators consider shielding school superintendents from rash school board actions appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Audit: Oregon State Police should change how it determines staffing needs

Oregon State Police should use workload, not the state’s population, to decide how many troopers it needs, state auditors said in a report released Friday.  The 33-page report from the Secretary of State’s Audits Division notes that OSP staffing declined for decades beginning in 1980, when a voter-approved tax measure shifted the department’s funding source […] The post Audit: Oregon State Police should change how it determines staffing needs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Oregon Capital Chronicle

In DC: Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits

North Carolina’s voter rolls are like a refrigerator that needs to be cleared periodically of rotting milk and other items past their expiration date, according to Jason Snead, director of the pro-Trump Honest Elections Project. Snead is an elections advocate supporting Republican plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to force the state to more regularly maintain […] The post In DC: Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Brown pitches $200 million workforce spending plan to Legislature

Gov. Kate Brown started pitching her $200 million workforce package to legislators this week, sending staff to committee meetings to sell the idea of using higher-than-expected revenue for grants and subsidies to get more people working. Her team faced skepticism about the need and who would benefit. Lawmakers will get an updated look at state […] The post Brown pitches $200 million workforce spending plan to Legislature appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well.  During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon deploying 1,200 National Guard to help overwhelmed hospitals

In less than a week, Gov. Kate Brown has more than doubled the number of Oregon National Guard members being deployed to Oregon hospitals. “Our hospitals are under extreme pressure,” Brown said in a tweet on Wednesday. “Fueled by the omicron variant, current hospitalizations are over 700 and daily Covid-19 case counts are alarmingly high.” […] The post Oregon deploying 1,200 National Guard to help overwhelmed hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
264
Followers
146
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy