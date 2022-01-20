Washington County’s COVID update, January 20

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, January 20, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

COVID Stats

COVID Active Cases: 752 (includes all pending cases)

COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 15.6

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 11 (+ 2)

COVID Related Deaths: 77 (No Change)

NYS COVID Statewide Statistics: https://on.ny.gov/3FqDN63

There are a total of 752 active COVID cases in Washington County that have been reported through official channels (labs, official testing sites, county’s “At Home” portal), of the 752 active cases there are currently 11 who are currently hospitalized.

The Washington County, NY Public Health Department team, in coordination with our EMS Vaccination Team (led by Paramedics and staff of the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, Inc and other county EMS agencies) add to the slate of scheduled vaccination clinics, these clinics are open for 1st Dose, 2nd Dose and Boosters for both Pfizer and Moderna – register by phone at (518)-746-2400 or walk-in (based on availability of vaccine):

01/20 at the Historic Salem Courthouse – 2:30 p.m – 5:00 p.m.

01/27 at the Fort Ann Central School – 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

02/03 at the Whitehall Central School – 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For more info, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus .

