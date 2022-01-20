ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Washington County’s COVID update, January 20

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEQld_0dqqM36m00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, January 20, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Is headache a symptom of the omicron COVID variant?

COVID Stats

  • COVID Active Cases: 752 (includes all pending cases)
  • COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 15.6
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 11 (+ 2)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 77 (No Change)
  • NYS COVID Statewide Statistics: https://on.ny.gov/3FqDN63

There are a total of 752 active COVID cases in Washington County that have been reported through official channels (labs, official testing sites, county’s “At Home” portal), of the 752 active cases there are currently 11 who are currently hospitalized.

Can’t get free COVID tests from USPS? Here’s what you might be doing wrong

The Washington County, NY Public Health Department team, in coordination with our EMS Vaccination Team (led by Paramedics and staff of the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, Inc and other county EMS agencies) add to the slate of scheduled vaccination clinics, these clinics are open for 1st Dose, 2nd Dose and Boosters for both Pfizer and Moderna – register by phone at (518)-746-2400 or walk-in (based on availability of vaccine):

  • 01/20 at the Historic Salem Courthouse – 2:30 p.m – 5:00 p.m.
  • 01/27 at the Fort Ann Central School – 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • 02/03 at the Whitehall Central School – 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • For more info, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, NY
Health
County
Washington County, NY
State
Washington State
Washington County, NY
Government
City
Salem, NY
Washington County, NY
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

U.S. allows teens to drive big rigs in new pilot program

The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid Test#Ems Vaccination Team#Paramedics#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID-19 Update: Saturday, January 22

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. “We are below 10% positivity rate for the second day in a row. This is extraordinary progress,”  Governor  Hochul said. “As we continue to see numbers trend downward, let’s also continue to do the right thing. Wash your hands, get the vaccine […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy