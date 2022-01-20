ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday's forecast: Another cold one

fox9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps will be below zero for...

www.fox9.com

WETM 18 News

Another quick-moving low pressure system moves through Monday evening into Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 24TH: 33° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 24TH: 15° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:13 PM Monday started off chilly with the overnight low temperature at -6 degrees Fahrenheit. It got colder than expected as the cloud cover was less than forecasted with clear skies allowing for radiational cooling. There were partly sunny […]
nonpareilonline.com

Forecast: Cold front moves in

Temperatures in the teens returned to the metro area Monday night into today. An Artic air mass moved into the area Monday night and will linger into this evening, according to the National Weather Service. The high today is around 19. Temps will be below 10 in the morning. The evening low is around 5.
radiokmzn.com

ANOTHER COLD NIGHT AHEAD

Get ready for another night of bitter cold. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the No Coast Network listening area until Noon Tuesday (1/25). The National Weather Service says wind chills as low as 20 below zero are expected Tuesday morning. Wind chills that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. But then, a second Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at 9pm Tuesday until Noon Wednesday (1/26). And wind chills late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday morning are expected to be colder—making it feel like it’s 35 below. Keep tuned to the No Coast Network for the latest weather updates.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KBOE Radio

fredericksburg.today

It’s early, but forecasters watching another weekend storm

The Weather Channel’s Richard Lewelling says confidence is growing for another #winterstorm to impact the East Coast this weekend. Heaviest snows from New Jersey northeast into New England. Some snow…a dusting to 3 inches for 95 Corridor (RIC to DCA) and SE VA.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Tuesday; Wind Chills Below Zero

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping dangerously low. First Alert Weather models show the coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday with a high of only 12 degrees. Wind chills will hover below zero all day. By the evening, temperatures drop to -6 in the city and -15 in the far west suburbs with wind chills between down to -25.   By Thursday, temperatures climb to the upper 20s and remain in the mid to low 20s for the test of the week.
wevv.com

Another Blast of Bitter Cold

Today marked our warmest day in Evansville in nearly a week - we hit a peak temperature of 47° in the River City. While afternoon highs throughout the Tri-State reached the upper 40s and low 50s, a passing cold front this evening will ensure that the mercury will drop back into the upper teens and low 20s area-wide within the next 12 hours or so. The isolated rainfall and cloud cover will be on its way out over these next few hours as temperatures gradually dwindle from the low 40s around dinner time to 36° by 10 PM. The combination of clear skies overnight and a breezy northerly wind gusting near 20 mph will cause our temperatures the fall to 20° in Evansville early Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, things are only expected to get colder.
WKYT 27

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Arctic cold before snowfall for Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winter is still holding on across the Commonwealth, with arctic air continuing before snow moves in for the end of the week. While afternoon highs only got into the upper-20s and lower-30s, expect a cold night ahead across the region as northerly winds continue. We’ll drop through the 20s this evening and end up into the treens by late tonight and into the overnight hours. Dry conditions will continue with some clouds clearing tonight, but the wind will continue to make it feel much colder.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
The Brownsville Herald

Current cold belies forecast

Despite the cold, soggy weather the past few days, the National Weather Service forecast still anticipates a warmer and drier than usual winter for the Rio Grande Valley in general. That’s according to Kirk Caceres, meteorologist with the NWS Brownsville/RGV Station, who said there was always room in the forecast...
