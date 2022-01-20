WWE 2K22 Reveals First Look at Updated John Cena

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is just six days away and as of right now the Men's Royal Rumble match has 15 of its 30 competitors confirmed. While the Women's Rumble will heavily rely on the returns of legends, there's no big hook for this year's Men's Rumble beyond the involvement of Johnny Knoxville. However, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson both current NXT Champion Bron Breakker and former NXT UK Champion Walter (now going by Gunther) will be in St. Louis this coming Saturday. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not either man will compete in the Rumble, though having stars from NXT compete in the 30-man match has become common in recent years.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO