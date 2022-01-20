COVID-19: Hospitalizations Down For Fifth Straight Day In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

Here's the latest update in cases in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D

Connecticut continues to see improved COVID-19 metrics as the daily positive infection rate and hospitalizations both continue to plunge as the state gets further away from the holiday season.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the state administered more than 28,000 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in 4,745 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a daily positivity rate of 16.55 percent, up more than 2 percentage points from the previous day.

For the fifth straight day, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals dropped, by 14 this time, bringing the total to 1,805 statewide.

Of the 1,805, health officials said that 1,226 (67.9 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, unvaccinated persons had a 3.4-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 18.6-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

There have now been more than 9,450 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In Connecticut, nearly 3 million first COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Jan. 18, while more than 2.5 million have completed the vaccination process.

The state has also administered approximately 1.2 million COVID-19 booster shots.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Jan. 19:

Fairfield: 183,127 (2,441 deaths);

New Haven: 173,127 (2,472);

Hartford: 159,316 (2,785);

New London: 46,934 (555);

Litchfield: 28,139 (388);

Middlesex: 24,169 (431);

Windham: 22,504 (258);

Tolland: 17,861 (229);

Unknown: 2,503 (5).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

