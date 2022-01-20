ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Suspended Georgia deputy resigns over Facebook comment about Ahmaud Arbery

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Ahmaud Arbery memorial Ahmaud Arbery memorial

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy suspended for a social media comment he made about Ahmaud Arbery has now resigned.

Deputy Paul Urhahn posted a comment on a WGXA-TV Facebook post discussing the sentencing of the three men convicted of Arbery’s murder. Urhahn commented “That criminal arbery still got the death penalty though.”

The comment was later deleted, but screenshots were shared with news outlets and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The office investigated Urhahn and determined he violated departmental policy and was suspended pending termination.

Under the office’s policy, Urhahn had 10 days to appeal the decision or he would face termination on Jan. 20. Urhahn did not appeal and resigned Wednesday.

WGXA-TV obtained a copy of Urhahn’s resignation letter. He wrote that he appreciated the opportunity to work for the department for 20 years but he did not support how the sheriff’s office handled the investigation.

“However, as you are aware, during my off-duty time while exercising my Constitutional Rights to Free Speech, a very unfortunate series of events occurred, and the manner in which they were handled, is something I cannot support. After deep consideration, I cannot continue as a member of this team and organization. To continue to do so would be against who I am and what I believe.”

Chief Deputy Billy Rape said Urhahn, who had been with the office for 20 years, had been disciplined in the past for other violations.

He said Urhahn’s firing was based solely on “the destruction of public respect for himself and our department through all of the social media outrage.”

Comments / 62

TIna Maria Moore
5d ago

I believe in freedom of speech. However many jobs (including Houston County Sheriff's Dept) have rules concerning social media. The employee signs a contract saying their conduct can cause them to lose their job. The deputy was told and had to sign something in writing stating he was aware that his conduct off the job and on social media could cause him to be suspended and or terminated if his words or conduct was unbecoming of law enforcement. If he could not comply he never should have signed the waiver.

Angela Shields
5d ago

I am soooo thankful for Freedom Of Speech! When people speak what's on their Minds, That's When we get to see WHAT'S ON THEIR HEARTS!! Then we can Deal with them accordingly. Ya'll Keep Talking Now.

ThankyouNext
5d ago

I bet you thinking about it now…. No job… next time think about the families who suffer other than yourself dude. You deserve to sit at home and think about it…

