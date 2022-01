According to Statista data, the global sports betting industry skyrocketed to a market size of $203 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% every year to 2025. Following the lifting of the U.S federal ban on sports betting the sports betting revenue in the U.S generated over $1.5 billion, and is predicted to grow to as much as $8 billion by 2025. As the traditional betting industry experienced explosive growth, the decentralized betting industry also witnessed a similar linear growth rate with an aim to topple their traditional counterparts.

