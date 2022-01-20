ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

Skydiver killed after parachute issues in Clewiston

By Olivia Hyde
 5 days ago
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed while skydiving in Clewiston after her parachute “had issues” Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to the Airglades Airport on Airglades Blvd after the owner of Skydive Spaceland reported a skydiver had hit the ground hard and had clearly passed away, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the victim as 65-year-old Susan Sweetman of New Jersey. The owner of the skydiving business told NBC2 the woman was an experienced, solo, licensed skydiver and was using her own gear.

He told deputies the Sweetman had issues with the parachute she was using, according to the incident report.

Sweetman’s body was found within the airport’s grounds and deputies said she was obviously deceased when they arrived.

The business owner told deputies he had found the primary parachute on the runway and moved it to prevent issues with other planes.

The parachute was later handed over to deputies for further investigation.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene just before 4 p.m.

Skydive-Spaceland Clewiston released a statement about the incident:

“Skydive Spaceland Clewiston is deeply saddened to report that on Jan. 15, experienced skydiver Sue Sweetman of Hainesport, NJ, suffered a fatal accident on her second skydive of the day. Following a successful, uneventful 7-person skydive, she had a problem with her primary parachute. She released it very low to the ground and did not activate her backup parachute. Weather was not a factor.

Her personal skydiving equipment was found to be in good repair. At 65 years of age, Sue was a very active skydiver who had reported 6790 previous skydives.

Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Sue. Her joyful attitude will be greatly missed.”

