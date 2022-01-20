Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Gilbert’s Syndrome

David Gerber, MD: Dr Vernino, do you have any thoughts on any pearls, take-home messages, closing comments, or future directions that our listeners should be aware of?. Steven Vernino, MD, PhD:There are several things that I wanted to mention in terms of the initial evaluation. One is the recognition that patients come in complaining of weakness, describing difficulty getting up and down, fatigue, and yet their neurologic examination of strength appears normal or quite normal. It’s remarkable for someone who clearly has a lot of difficulty in their ability to do things to get upstairs, etc, but if you test those proximal muscles directly, they are normal. There’s a lot of debate about why that is, but that should not turn you away from the diagnosis. If someone comes in complaining about weakness and you test them and they appear strong, you might think it is just fatigue. This is one of those examples and perhaps it’s facilitation because the way we test patients in the office is that we have them make a maximal effort, which may induce facilitation of strength. This is more for neurologists to be very careful about your reflex examination because the absence of reflex is a strong clue about the diagnosis.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO