ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, WI

Lewis' late 3 sends Marquette past No. 11 Villanova 57-54

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tV8JU_0dqqJwJB00

Justin Lewis buried a 3 from the top of the arc with 11.5 seconds left to send Marquette to a 57-54 win over No. 11 Villanova.

The Wildcats lost on their on-campus home court for the first time in 30 games.

Villanova hadn’t lost at the Pavilion since November 2018.

Lewis hit five 3s and scored 21 points for Marquette. Greg Elliott hit four 3s and scored 14 points. Eric Dixon led Villanova with 15 points and Justin Moore had 13.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy