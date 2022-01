Nearly two weeks after his passing, Hollywood and the general public continue to mourn Bob Saget, after his death at the age of 65. The late actor and comedian was well loved in Hollywood and many of his famous colleagues have been paying tribute to him. One person who’s been incredibly candid about his relationship with Saget during this time is his Full House co-star and longtime friend, John Stamos. The Uncle Jesse actor actually gave the eulogy at Saget’s funeral and recently shared it with the public. In it, the star was appropriately heartfelt and slightly raunchy at one point, which is exactly what his co-star would’ve wanted.

