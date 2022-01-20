ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Former Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai will not enter governors race

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Mike Turzai, former Pennsylvania Speaker of the House, announced Thursday he will not run for governor of the commonwealth.

Although the former Congressman was encouraged to run by friends and supporters, he decided - for now - to focus on family, work and what matters most.

"It's late in the game and you have to have an organization early," Turzai said during the KDKA Radio Morning Show Thursday. "And you have to have planning early."

Turzai said you need to have a grassroots campaign in order to be successful, as Pennsylvania is the 5th most populated state in the nation.

