ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

On the Shelf: Anne Hillerman goes from fact to fiction

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q12Zn_0dqqJL5e00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anne Hillerman is no stranger to writing. As the daughter of prominent author Tony Hillerman, Anne knew she would be a storyteller but never imagined she’d follow so closely in the footsteps of her father by delving into fiction writing. Now, she’s picking up the mantle and continuing the beloved series her father began.

Story continues below

After having spent most of her life in Santa Fe, Hillerman attended the University of New Mexico and studied journalism, just like her father did. “When I was in my late teens, early twenties, trying to think of what I wanted to do when I got out of college, journalism just seemed like a logical choice because my father had enjoyed his career in journalism so much,” Hillerman said.

She wrote for The Santa Fe New Mexican, The Albuquerque Journal, and various other outlets, something Hillerman described as an experience that helped her reimagine her life in her 60s. There were many skills she learned as a journalist that she was able to utilize as an author, like learning how to work with editors and how to write concisely.

Her background in journalism is something she is grateful for, as it gives her a unique perspective on the landscape that she calls home. “I was able to go to a lot of places in New Mexico that I probably wouldn’t have gone to just as an average 20-something-year-old, and I met so many different people. I think the combination of the places and the people taught me great respect for diversity and taught me how interesting it is to live in New Mexico,” Hillerman said.

She never intended to make the transition from writing non-fiction to fiction but it was a decision she made after her father died and she realized she didn’t want his famous Leaphorn and Chee mystery series to end. She and her late husband Don Strel took a trip through Navajo land as research for their non-fiction book, Tony Hillerman’s Landscape: One the Road with Chee and Leaphorn .

“I got to see firsthand the lovely landscape that my dad wrote about. I also talked to dozens of people and all of that, at the time I didn’t think I was going to be writing novels, but all of that really helped me in terms of preparing myself for my next career,” Hillerman said.

The task was daunting, though, as Hillerman had never written a novel before she continued the Chee and Leaphorn series. “I loved his characters, I loved his series, and I hated to think of there being no more of those stories. But I knew I could never be Tony Hillerman,” Hillerman said.

Her father had written about a supporting character in the series named Bernadette. She was a young and naïve Navajo police officer, and Hillerman wanted to continue her story with her version of the series. “She was kind of the guiding light that led me to continue the series, who gave me the bravery to write her,” Hillerman said.

In Hillerman’s newest book, The Sacred Bridge, set to be released in April, she says Bernadette wants to work towards becoming a detective. Hillerman says a number of people from the Navajo Nation , especially women, have reached out to her to express their appreciation of showing a strong female Navajo woman being represented in a series that is adored by so many.

Hillerman will reach out to a couple of retired Navajo police officers when she wants to make sure she’s representing the Navajo community accurately. With each of her previous books, Hillerman has made it a priority to visit the places she would write about in her novels. However, due to COVID, she didn’t have that opportunity, so she relied on previous research she had conducted to help her build the setting.

As for returning to non-fiction, Hillerman said she tries to focus on the current task at hand but hopes to return to writing non-fiction soon. In the meantime, she’s finishing up another book in the Chee and Leaphorn series. “When I start these books, I never quite know how they’re going to end. That’s part of the joy of writing them,” Hillerman said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Mobile exhibit showcases African American homesteaders in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum is shedding light on a little-known part of New Mexico’s history. The African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque created the mobile exhibit “Facing the Rising Sun, the Journey of African American Homesteaders in New Mexico.” The exhibit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Art exhibit highlights Rio Grande through photos, haiku

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Open Space Visitor Center Gallery showcases the beauty of the Rio Grande in multiple ways. Clarke Conde is the mastermind behind, “Thoughts on the Rio Grande in Photographs and Haiku.” While Conde isn’t originally from Albuquerque, he came to UNM to study paleontology and says the river […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Dream Center back to combatting local youth homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque group that works with vulnerable youth is seeing an increase in people seeking help. When the pandemic first hit, the New Mexico Dream Center had to close its doors. Now its drop-in center is up and running to help young people experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit provides food, clothing, showers, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gallup hospital reinstates “no visitor” policy

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services has reinstated its no visitor policy due to a recent surge in COVID cases. There are a few exceptions that allow one family member or support person allowed with pregnant women in the birthing center, pediatric patients, and any patient needing a personal care attendant at […]
GALLUP, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Entertainment
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe students help with Colorado wildfire cleanup

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After hearing of the devastating fires in bordering Colorado, director of the Mountain Club at the Academy For Technology And The Classics in Santa Fe, Joaquin Martinez, knew he and his students had to help. “The key component is service and cultural and environmental restoration,” said Martinez. “And really these kids […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ BioPark aquarium hosts Sea Turtle Awareness Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark held its Sea Turtle Awareness Day in conjunction with the BioPark Aquarium and Botanic Garden celebrating their 25-year-anniversary. On Saturday, there were a number of educational events centered around educating the public on how it can protect the endangered species. ABQ BioPark Education Facilitator Fred Whiteman-Jennings said the aquarium features […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man to represent US in worldwide photography competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s like the Olympics, for photographs. Countries around the world submit their best pictures for a chance at the World Photographic Cup. A local Albuquerque photographer’s image made the cup. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and an esteemed panel of judges determined an Albuquerque photographer’s shot is better than […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hillerman
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces police continue search for missing man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been two-and-a-half months, and still no sign of a man who went missing in southern New Mexico. Las Cruces police say 33-year-old Geoffrey Spangler left White Sands Missile Range on November 8, headed for Ruidoso, but he never arrived. His car was found abandoned in early December in Franklin […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico school districts enact enhanced COVID-safe practices

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Las Cruces Publis Schools will put in place enhanced COVID-safe practices at all indoor athletic events and school activities. Spectators will be required to be socially distanced. Concession stands will be closed and food and drinks will not be allowed. They say this is to make sure people are following the mask policy. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Texas fugitives arrested in Taos County

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos County sheriff deputies have caught two fugitives who were on the run from Texas authorities. They say Jesus Mondragon and Monique Garcia were wanted for manufacturing and delivering controlled substances out of Pottery County, Texas. Marshals, along with deputies, captured the pair without incident. An 8-year-old child was also involved and […]
TAOS COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiction Writing#Navajo Nation#Shelf#Cdc#The Santa Fe New Mexican#The Albuquerque Journal
KRQE News 13

UNM warns of man with machete on campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico warned the Lobo community about a man with a machete on campus Friday evening, but details remain very limited. Just before 7 p.m., an alert went out about an assault with a machete near Johnson field, saying the suspect took off through campus. It goes on to describe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Some New Mexico driver’s licenses reissued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexico driver’s licenses are being reissued. The state Department of Taxation and Revenue says their vendor printed the wrong background on them and they may not be accepted as valid identification by authorities. About 1,800 licenses were affected. Those people were asked to destroy the faulty credentials when they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More nursing home residents receiving COVID-19 booster

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More people living and working in the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities are getting their COVID booster shot. The Aging and Long-Term Services Department says 86 percent of workers and 73 percent of residents have received their booster. These facilities were among those to get the first doses of the COVID […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
KRQE News 13

PED drops dispute with Floyd school board

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Education Department has dropped its dispute with the Floyd school board over its refusal to implement COVID-safe practices. The department suspended the five-person board in August after it voted against guidelines on masks, temperature checks, air filtering, and surveillance testing. At the time, the board president claimed that is their decision, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS superintendent to be featured on CNN

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent will be talking about the ransomware attack on the district on CNN Friday evening. Scott Elder is scheduled to appear on Outfront with Erin Burnett. The hack compromised the student information system which includes attendance, grades, and personal and family information. The attack forced the district to close […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More military medical personnel to assist NM hospitals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A third New Mexico hospital will receive military support to address a rise in COVID hospitalizations. FEMA and HHS say a 20-person team will be sent to the Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock. The state and federal officials announced last week another 20-person team would assist at the University of New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy