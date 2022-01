As the hype around the metaverse has taken the industry by storm, and the tech that propels the metaverse continues to expand, I’m urging brands to look forward, take a step back and align on their ‘Sensory Logos.’ With the growth of virtual reality (VR) and haptics, the metaverse is set to get increasingly more immersive and the veil between the real and digital is ever thinning. Brands need to rethink what it means to be experienced by their customers, and to also now think about what they ‘feel’ like.

