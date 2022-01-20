ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroStrategy CEO won’t sell $5B BTC stash despite crypto winter

By Arnold Kirimi
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a 40% drop in the value of Bitcoin (BTC), MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor has no intention of selling his firm’s $5-billion stash. Even if BTC suffers a lengthy bear market, Saylor told Bloomberg that he is a “Bitcoin bull” and does not intend to alter MicroStrategy’s multi-billion-dollar BTC acquisition plan. He...

