There's a lot of really cool Michigan decorative pieces that we've seen emerging the last decade. In just about every major city there is a company who sells cupholders, ornaments, wall art and more that is themed about different things in Michigan. Faygo, Vernor's, Detroit sports teams and major landmarks in the state seem to be the general focus. But one man in Wisconsin does something truly talented, and actually makes massive wall art in the shape of both the upper and lower peninsula, which is covered in old and new Michigan license plates.

