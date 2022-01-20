ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Harris warns Russia in testy interview with Guthrie

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTvbh_0dqqGg2U00

Vice President Harris promised that any further Russian violation of Ukraine’s territory would be met with “severe costs” during an interview on NBC’s “Today” Thursday that grew testy as host Savannah Guthrie pressed her on President Biden ’s comments the day prior.

“If Putin takes aggressive action, we are prepared to levy serious and severe costs, period,” Harris said, insisting that Biden and the rest of his administration have been clear about the penalties Russia would incur if it were to invade Ukraine.

Guthrie pressed Harris on Biden’s comments about a "minor incursion," noting that they had needed to be clarified by the White House.

“Savannah, I’m being clear with you right now, and so if you’re interested, I’ll continue to be clear,” Harris replied. “We have had direct conversations through various levels of diplomacy with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, with Russia, and most importantly with our allies and partners, including our NATO allies and partners.”

“We are clear and have been clear for quite some time that our first approach and priority and preference is that the issues could be resolved diplomatically. We also have been clear and continue to be clear that if Russia takes aggressive action, it will be met with severe costs,” she said.

Harris said that any instance of Russia “denying or violating the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine will be interpreted as aggressive action and it will be met with a cost, a severe cost, period.”

Biden sparked confusion and criticism when he suggested during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that a “minor” Russian incursion in Ukraine would not trigger massive economic sanctions that his administration has promised.

“It depends on what he does as to what extent we’re going to be able to get total unity on the NATO front,” Biden said.

“I think what you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades, and it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not to do,” Biden said.

Critics suggested Biden's comments could give Putin the green light to invade Ukraine. Russia currently has 100,000 troops positioned at the Ukrainian border, and U.S. officials have warned that an invasion could happen at any moment.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement less than an hour after Biden’s news conference concluded reiterating that Biden has been clear Russia will suffer severe costs if it invades Ukraine.

“President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies,” Psaki said.

“President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response,” she added.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Savannah Guthrie
The Independent

Why would Russia invade Ukraine?

With more than 106,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade. The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists. Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next.Nato...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Nbc#The White House#Nato
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
CNBC

If war is coming, the West must decide how far it will go to defend Ukraine against Russia

The U.S. State Department urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, as Russia's military buildup at the border shows no sign of dissipating. Russia has repeatedly denied it is preparing to invade its neighbor Ukraine, despite stationing around 100,000 Russian troops at various locations along the border, according to Ukrainian and Western officials.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

457K+
Followers
54K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy