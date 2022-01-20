ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Throwback Thursday – “Corvette-Powered” Exhibit at the National Corvette Museum

By Telia Butler, Chris Bratton
wnky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowling Green has been the home of Corvette since 1981, and home to the National Corvette Museum since 1994. The museum’s exhibit hall features rotating displays a couple times a year. For this week’s Throwback Thursday, we visit the current exhibit: “Corvette-Powered.” Perhaps the most interesting part of this exhibit is...

www.wnky.com

Motorious

2000 Corvette 1953/2003 Commemorative Edition Turns Heads

Corvettes are plentiful here in North America, especially C6 Corvettes. That doesn’t mean you can’t drive one and still stand out, as clearly proven by this unique looking 2000 Chevy Corvette AAT 1953/2000 Commemorative Edition. It incorporates some of the design aesthetics people love about C1 Corvettes into a more modern package, which you might think combines the best of both worlds.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Win A 2023 Corvette Z06 With More Entires As A Motorious Reader

Why wait to buy one when you don’t have to wait to win one?. Do you dream of owning one of the most anticipated sports car models of all time? We’re of course talking about the next C8 generation Z06 Corvette. These cars haven’t made it to the road yet, and people are absolutely frothing over them. While the mid-engine Corvette was one of the biggest game changers, the new 8th generation Z06 Corvette is going to elevate performance like no one has ever seen before. Just like with all of the C8 Corvettes, it’s going to be pretty difficult to find one, and if you do, don’t count on it being cheap. However, thanks to the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF), you can own one for as little as a $25 donation, with more entries as a Motorious reader.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

13 Awesome Corvettes Head To Auction

The Chevrolet Corvette is a muscle car that has stood the test of time since its introduction in 1953. During its lifetime, several special examples have become highly sought after. Acknowledging this, 13 pristine modern and classic models, quite in line with the eight cars that were sold at Kissimmee, will be going up for auction at Mecum Glendale which will take place in Arizona from March 16 to 19.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The Chevrolet Corvette Will Get a Special Trim Package for Its 70th Birthday

It’s the Corvette’s 70th birthday and Chevy aims to celebrate—with a gussied-up new edition. The Detroit automaker confirmed that it will release a 70th Anniversary Edition of its beloved sports car on Monday, days after inadvertently leaking its existence on its website.  The special trim package will be available on both versions of the C8 ‘Vette—the Stingray and the just-introduced Z06 high-performance variant. The very first Corvette made its public debut at the General Motors Motorama way back in January 1953 and would go into production later that summer. The two-door roadster wasn’t an immediate hit, but the introduction of a V-8...
CARS
Motorious

'63 Split Window Corvette Enters Supercharger Heaven

With the full force of a very competent and dedicated build on its side, this C2 Corvette is the perfect classic restomod. The C2 Corvette is one of America's most iconic sports cars because of the ridiculous engine options, sleek styling, and Hollywood star power. Classic car collectors love these things in stock form as the split window models are some of the rarest cars ever to hit the nation's sales floor. That means that, for purists, modification is a big no-no, but we car enthusiasts don't like it when other people tell us what to do with our cars. This particular car serves as a testament to the ever-present rebellious energy that lives within all of us. Despite being one of the most desirable and valuable cars on the classic collector market, this vicious 'Vette has been customized to fit the exact personality of its owner. So what is it about the car that makes it so terrifying to classic purists everywhere?
CARS
Robb Report

It Sure Sounds Like Production of the New C8 Corvette Will Begin in May

The new year may be just two weeks old, but Chevrolet is already preparing for 2023. The Detroit auto giant plans to start producing the 2023 C8 Corvette in early May, according to the Corvette Action Center (h/t Motor1.com). That would mean that the sports car’s eagerly anticipated high-performance variant, the Z06, could be on the road by the time fall rolls around. The enthusiast website reported on Thursday that General Motor’s Bowling Green, Kentucky plant will stop building the 2022 ‘Vette on May 6 and that production of the 2023 car will begin on May 9. In past years, there has...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CarBuzz.com

Corvette Factory Sets Impressive New Daily Production Record

After two years of delays caused by a five-month-long UAW strike, the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in supplier issues, and, most recently, tornados, production of the Chevrolet Corvette is moving along uninterrupted. There could be some additional crisis GM will have no control over, but that's a problem for later (if it ever happens). In the meantime, the Bowling Green, Kentucky Corvette Assembly Plant has just reported what appears to be a single production daily record this past week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Motorious

How Many Corvette ZR1s Is Enough?

Corvettes are an obvious choice for any American car enthusiast looking for a sleek, fast sports car with tons of power and handling performance. Under the hood, you'll find virtually everything from potent 400 horsepower engines to some incredible 700+ V8s whose reputation exceeded them immensely. For this reason, the cars have become pretty popular in the performance automotive enthusiast community because there are enough of them to justify modification without drastically limiting the number of 'Vettes in circulation. However, it's rare to see any collection of this caliber, let alone practically solely dedicated to one specific car. So what is it about this collection that makes it so crazy?
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
Motor1.com

C3 Chevy Corvette With Dodge Viper Body Kit Is A Bizarre Mashup

For the record, this 1976 Chevrolet Corvette doesn't pretend to be a first-generation Dodge Viper. In fact, it still wears prominent Corvette branding both inside and out, though Chevrolet Bow Tie badges on the door panels do have the word Saber on them. There are also Saber badges on the fenders, which must mean this is a 1976 Corvette Saber. And as far as we can tell, you could buy it if you absolutely must have it.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Corvette Production Dates For 2022 and 2023 Revealed

Introduced in 2020, the latest Chevrolet Corvette stunned the world with its supercar styling and engine layout - the first-ever mid-engine Corvette and the second-only such production sports car in GM's history, after the Pontiac Fiero. The 'regular' Corvette Stingray variants use a naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 with 490 horsepower and 465 Ib-ft of torque. This makes for impressive performance figures, the base Corvette hitting 60 mph in three or so seconds.
CARS
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Woman’s Jewelry Making: A Success All Over The World

Have you heard the saying "If you didn't find a hustle during the pandemic, you'll probably never have one"? One Owensboro woman did and she's making a career out of it. Morgan Loyd is originally from Owensboro (born and raised). She had always lived here until she got married and her husband joined the military and found out he was going to be stationed all the way over in Oahu, Hawaii at the beginning of 2020. She got there right when the pandemic was taking off and everything was shutting down. She didn't have a job and knew she needed to do something to pass the time.
OWENSBORO, KY
MotorBiscuit

Gulf One, the Corvette Z06’s Racing C2 Grandpa, Is up for Grabs

Next to the ZR1, the Z06 is the high-performance Corvette trim, and the C8 version is shaping up to be a full-blown supercar. Naturally, though, neither Corvette sprung up out of nowhere. The OG C4 ZR1 owes its existence to the original NSX and some brand-ownership serendipity. As for the Z06, its roots lie in racing. Specifically, in a very special C2 Corvette that’s about to hit the auction block: the 1963 Gulf One.
CARS
gmauthority.com

First 2023 Corvette Z06 To Be Auctioned For Charity

The 2023 Corvette Z06 is here, debuting last October and upping the ante with a new level of performance for the mid-engine C8. Now, as is tradition, the very first retail production 2023 Corvette Z06 will be auctioned off for charity. Offered as Lot #3009 at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction...
CARS
vette-vues.com

Rare 1967 Corvette Vault Find Corvette SOLD for $418,000

We are looking at the history of a 1967 Corvette, known as the Vault Find. This 1967 Marina Blue with the Bright Blue interior has the 427/435 HP engine with the 4-speed transmission. This rare Corvette went up for auction in the Jackie and Gary Runyon Collection Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Mecum Kissimmee auction and sold for $418,000.
BUYING CARS

