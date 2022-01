Levi's has recovered from pandemic-driven declines. The shift to casual wear is a tailwind for the company's business. Levi's has growth plans in place on several fronts. It's been a tumultuous few weeks in the stock market with fears about the pandemic and economy sending prices down across various sectors. Many companies were overvalued to begin with, making it difficult to find great buying opportunities even among the stocks experiencing steep losses. But they do exist and often not where you'd expect. One such stock is Levi Strauss and Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

