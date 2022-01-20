ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Stormy weather on the way bringing inversion relief to the state

By Thomas Geboy, Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

Today is a day of change as a small storm system takes aim at parts of Northern and Central Utah. During the last two weeks, we’ve battled bad air and dry conditions, but as we move into the evening, we’ll start to see some changes.

The first half of the day brings the chance of unhealthy air, but Thursday night into Friday, our next system will be moving through the state. The best chance for snow will be in the mountains, mainly from the central mountains northward with a slight chance down south. Northern and Central Utah will also have a good shot of seeing wet weather, however, moisture will be limited past Cedar City meaning St. George likely remains dry.

This storm won’t be the most potent, but mountains could still see around or a little more than half a foot at 4-8 inches, mountain valleys will likely see 2-4 inches, northern benches could come in at 1-3 inches, and northern valleys including the Wasatch Front will likely see anywhere from a trace-2 inches with isolated spots potentially seeing a little more. Friday morning’s commute could present some winter driving conditions, so early morning commuters should take note.

Even though snow totals aren’t likely to be overly impressive with this storm, it should at the very least ease the inversions and possibly break them. Let’s hope we can squeeze out as much moisture as possible with this system and keep our fingers crossed this will break the inversions. Once this storm moves away Friday night into Saturday, high pressure will be eager to set up shop. Skies will be dry this weekend into early next week as temperatures stay close to averages. Haze could build back in quickly, possibly late Saturday into Sunday.

Bottom line? Wet weather moves into the north by the evening, with the storm looking to clear the inversion.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

