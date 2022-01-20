ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Investigators Suspect Arson In Fire That Shut Down Garden State Parkway For Hours

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say it appears a fire that shut down a section of the Garden State...

newyork.cbslocal.com

New Jersey 101.5

Fire was ‘arson’ — Garden State Parkway closed for 10+ hours

Arson is being blamed for a fire that closed the Garden State Parkway in Brick and Lakewood for over 10 hours from Wednesday afternoon until the early hours of Thursday. State Police said the fire was set around 5 p.m. by several people, possibly juveniles, inside the culvert that runs underneath the Garden State Parkway from the Exit 91 north entrance ramp to the 91 south exit ramp in Brick.
BRICK, NJ
cbslocal.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Horrific Crash In West Hills

WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist that was being followed by the LAPD is dead after crashing at high speed into a car in West Hills at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Video from SKY9 showed the driver speeding down Roscoe Boulevard, and later reports revealed that the...
NJ.com

Girl, 17, seriously injured when vehicle overturns on Garden State Parkway, police say

A 17-year-old girl was seriously hurt Wednesday in a multi-vehicle wreck on the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge, authorities said. A Jeep Wrangler sideswiped a Nissan Frontier, causing the Nissan to overturn and hit a Toyota, an Infiniti and a Ford on the highway southbound lanes near milepost 131.1, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman, citing a preliminary investigation.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Garden State Parkway
thelakewoodscoop.com

NJSP Investigating Arson Fire on GSP Near Lakewood

The New Jersey State Police Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an arson investigation that occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County. On Wednesday, January 19, at approximately 5:00 PM, troopers responded to the report of a fire in the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WRDW-TV

House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning just off of Wrightsboro Road. Crews responded to a home in the 3500 block of Wrightsboro Road, near the intersection of Old Barton Chapel Road, just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. Fire crews shut...
AUGUSTA, GA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested for arson in Scott Street fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Georgena Oldperson was arrested for suspected arson after police said she admitted to starting a fire that burned a business located under the Scott Street Bridge on Missoula's Northside. Oldperson reportedly set the fire and then called 911 to claim responsibility. The Missoula Police Department says...
MISSOULA, MT
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 3 Others Injured After Crash In Parking Lot In Waukegan

Waukegan, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash in Waukegan early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., Waukegan Police officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on the 600 block of Lakehurst Road. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle crash. Initial reports from the Major Crash Unit say a 2007 White BMW 7 sedan occupied by four people was traveling eastbound at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a cement base of a light pole in a private parking lot, authorities said. The driver, identified as a man in his 20s from Waukegan, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Lake County Illinois Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for next week. The other three people in the vehicle, all in their 20s from Waukegan, were transported to an area hospital. Two suffered from minor to moderate injuries. The third suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. MCU investigators are sighting high speed as a factor in the crash. They believe none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
WAUKEGAN, IL
cbslocal.com

Dozens Of Cars Broken Into At Fremont Apartment Complex Parking Lot

FREMONT (KPIX 5) — It is one thing to be productive on a holiday and clean out your car. It is quite another when the task is forced upon you. More than 30 people woke up to shattered glass outside their car at Fremont’s Mission Peak Apartments Monday morning after someone or several someones rampaged through the parking lot overnight.
FREMONT, CA
ifiberone.com

Raging fire that took down an apartment complex ruled as arson

OLYMPIA - An intensive investigation revealed that an apartment fire in downtown Olympia just over a month ago was intentionally set. The fire was initially reported on Dec. 15, 2021 at around 5 a.m. It happened at the Market Flats apartment complex, which was under construction. The building was situated...
OLYMPIA, WA
thelakewoodscoop.com

State Police Arrest Man Who Fired a Gun at a Motorist on Garden State Parkway

The New Jersey State Police have arrested William Sabo, 22, of Berkeley, N.J., for allegedly brandishing a handgun and shooting at another vehicle on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County. On January 12, troopers from the State Police Galloway Station, along with detectives from the Troop “D” Criminal Investigation...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Brush Fires Close Portion of Garden State Parkway Due to Heavy Smoke

A section of the Garden State Parkway closed Wednesday evening after brush fires broke out in the woods nearby — and was still closed well into the night. The road was closed in both directions between exits 91 and 98 in Brick starting around 6:20 p.m., when the smoke from the fires got so thick it was too dangerous for drivers.
