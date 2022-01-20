Shooting at Upstate apartment complex leaves one hospitalized

An investigation is underway following a shooting at an Upstate apartment building. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at Eagle Trace Apartments on Lakeside Road just before 11 PM Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Sheriff's Office says the victim is being treated at an area hospital. Anyone with info regarding the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.