ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Shooting at Upstate apartment complex leaves one hospitalized

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9Buf_0dqqFlPu00

An investigation is underway following a shooting at an Upstate apartment building. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at Eagle Trace Apartments on Lakeside Road just before 11 PM Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The Sheriff's Office says the victim is being treated at an area hospital. Anyone with info regarding the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Upstate#Hospital#Apartment Complex#Apartment Building#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
1K+
Followers
472
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy