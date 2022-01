“Lime, the world’s largest provider of shared electric vehicles, launched its brand new Gen4 e-bike today in Washington DC, making the District the first city on earth to experience the new ride. The new bike comes equipped with lock-to technology and a swappable, interchangeable battery that is compatible with Lime’s Gen4 e-scooters, which will significantly enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its operations, and improve vehicle availability for riders. The launch in Washington DC is the first time any city has had a whole fleet of Gen4 e-bikes available following small-scale pilots in several cities in 2021. Lime will continue to launch the industry leading bike in more cities around the world this spring, including other American cities like Atlanta and Charleston.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 DAYS AGO