Coach Faircloth confirmed as new head coach. Tonight’s agenda for the SSISD school board includes an agenda item to discuss and possibly approve the position of new athletic director and head football coach. The person rumored to be up for that position is Brian Faircloth from the Port Neches-Grove who is the winningest coach from that program with a record of 102-51. His team has been to the playoffs 12 out of the last 13 seasons.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO