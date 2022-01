HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 13, 2021) – Washington County Government shares the following information on behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is updating the Maryland State Freight Plan and is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland’s five regions. The Plan is also evaluating statewide freight strategies across seven goal areas that are aligned with the 2040 Maryland Transportation Plan. MDOT is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on this milestone regarding your opinions on priorities or other ideas related to these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities, and strategies.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO