ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Early cancer detection screening shows promise

hot967.fm
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is potentially some good news emerging about the new Galleri (gallery) Early Detection Cancer Test. Dr. Ed Greeno is with...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Cervical cancer survivor raising awareness, pushing pre-screening for women

Cervical cancer survivor Pam Stromme has made it her mission to raise awareness about the importance of pre-screening for all women in North Dakota. Stromme herself was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2004. She was a busy mom, just started a new job and had three kids in school (her youngest being an eighth-grader). “Every […]
CANCER
hawaiipublicradio.org

The Body Show: Cervical Cancer

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month. How have HPV vaccines and screening made this diagnosis go from the most common to the most preventable of all female cancers?
CANCER
CBS New York

New Report Shows Lung Cancer Is Being Detected Earlier And Patients Are Living Longer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The war on cancer is now 50 years old and a new report from the American Cancer Society shows major progress against lung cancer. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on what is making the difference. Jill Fine came home from a trip in 2018 with wheezing and shoulder pain. Tests revealed that the 49-year-old had Stage 3 lung cancer. “I did smoke, I admit that. Thank God I don’t anymore, but I was seriously, at my age, shocked to hear the word ‘cancer.’ You just never think it’s going to happen to you,” Fine said. Treatment included surgery to...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancers#M Health Fairview#Blood Test
tufts.edu

A non-invasive method to detect and monitor bladder cancer

With a high rate of recurrence, bladder cancer is both common and among the most expensive cancers per patient to monitor and to treat, due to frequent, costly optical bladder examinations and tumor resections. Although cancer is found in less than 10% of these optical bladder examinations, this test is currently the only clinically approved test. The test is invasive and may have side effects, which is why only 40% of patients comply with these procedures. This low level of compliance adds to the mortality of this cancer.
CANCER
Steamboat Pilot & Today

NW Health: Program offers free cervical cancer screenings – early detection saves lives

At one time, cervical cancer was the leading cause of cancer death in women. Now it is one of the most preventable and, if found early, successfully treated cancers. Cervical cancer deaths in the U.S. have declined more than 50% over the last 30 years and continue to decline. This is mainly due to the use of the Pap test, which can detect abnormal or precancerous cell changes in the cervix years before any cancer actually exists.
COLORADO STATE
tomahawkleader.com

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Women urged to get routine screenings

WISCONSIN – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and Aspirus Health is reminding women how important routine screenings are in the diagnosis of cervical cancer. “Routine screenings can help detect cancer and precancerous lesions early, and save lives,” said Dr. Joelle Wennlund, an Aspirus Women’s Health Specialist in Woodruff. “Understanding the risk factors and detection methods for cervical cancer are crucial to early detection.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Phramalive.com

ImmunityBio Nant Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

ImmunityBio Nant Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. ImmunityBio today shared interim results from its ongoing metastatic pancreatic cancer trial, demonstrating overall survival that’s double the historical rate. The Phase II QUILT 88 trial is an open-label study that’s designed to test the efficacy and safety of...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
baptisthealth.net

The Promise of Precision Medicine Means Hope for Cancer Patients

Marked by the continued presence of COVID-19, 2021 was a milestone year for healthcare. Alongside medical innovation to confront the pandemic, we also saw large investments into genetic research in oncology and greater focus on clinical trials for rare cancers. Of all the trends we are seeing in cancer treatment, however, I am particularly optimistic about the promise of precision medicine across disease types to significantly improve patient outcomes.
CANCER
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Thyroid cancer is very treatable, but can be difficult to detect

The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland that is normally located in the lower front of the neck. The thyroid’s job is to make thyroid hormones, which are secreted into the blood and then carried to every tissue in the body. Although less common than some other cancers, in the United States it is estimated that in 2016 approximately 64,000 new patients will be diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
cbs19news

App increasing cervical cancer screenings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, but since 1970, rates have dropped by more than 50 percent thanks to an increase in screening. That’s why two experts at the University of Virginia teamed up to create a solution in the...
CANCER
news-shield.com

Blood Biomarkers May Help Assess Need for Lung Cancer Screening

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A four-marker protein panel (4MP), including the precursor form of surfactant protein B, cancer antigen 125, carcinoembryonic antigen, and cytokeratin-19 fragment, combined with the prostate lung colorectal ovarian cancer risk prediction model (PLCOm2012) may improve risk assessment and help identify candidates for lung cancer screening, according to a study published online Jan. 7 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC 4

Cancer screenings should be part of your regular health checkup

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Health experts are encouraging people to make cancer screening a regular part of their health checkups, similar to how you schedule oil changes and tune-ups for your vehicle. Concerns about COVID have people worried about visiting their doctors for tests and checkups. Health experts say, safety procedures are in place to help keep you safe and important tests and medical visits should not be delayed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Benzinga

AnPac Bio-Medical Top Ranked in Multi-Cancer Screening and Detection Test Volume

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. AnPac Bio (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China, today announced that Frost & Sullivan Company, a leading and well-known U.S. market analysis and research firm, has ranked AnPac Bio globally as number one in worldwide multiple cancer screening and detection volume in a recent research report. Based on data accumulated through the end of 2020, the report included next generation cancer screening and detection technologies, including circulating tumor cells (“CTCs”), circulating-DNA (“CT-DNA”), exosome, cancer differentiation analysis (“CDA”), mRNA, and other emerging technologies. Specifically, for next generation cancer screening and detection, the report ranked AnPac Bio globally as number one in total volume of multi-cancer screening and detection, with 216,600 detection tests, while GRAIL Company was ranked globally number two with 135,100 detection tests. AnPac Bio was also ranked global number one in the category of volume of commercial multi-cancer tests (for next generation cancer screening and detection), with 172,900 detection tests. “We are very pleased with this significant global number one ranking, which signifies AnPac Bio as a global leader and the most accepted player in the field of multi-cancer screening and detection,” said Dr. Chris Yu, CEO and chairman of AnPac Bio. “The increasing volume in multi-cancer screening and detection indicates that our multi-cancer vision is clearly winning. We are even more excited by the progress in our multi-cancer screening platform and that more and more experts and customers are embracing this novel and great idea. We will work very hard to ensure that our multi-cancer screening and detection technology will continue to be adopted by the population and will save millions of lives.”
CANCER
Medscape News

Dual Immunotherapy Promising New Option for Liver Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO ― A novel dual immunotherapy regimen significantly improved overall survival compared to a standard of care in patients with advanced, unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in the large phase 3 HIMALAYA trial. The novel regimen, dubbed STRIDE (Single T Regular Interval D), comprised a single priming dose of...
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Alcohol ‘directly causes several types of cancer,’ doctors warn

OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Screenings and Second Opinions for a Lung Cancer Diagnosis

In 2018, I came home from a hairdresser appointment feeling very sick. I had a fever and chills, and I knew something was wrong. My husband took me to the hospital, where they did scans and found a nodule on my lung. I was told that the tumor on my...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy