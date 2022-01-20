Letter: Mad Max-like dystopia is upon us

“But as I look upon the many eager young faces here at this Michigan Military Academy, I have a feeling that there are many of you who look upon war as all glory, and look to the day when you can use the skill you have acquired here. SUPPRESS IT! SUPPRESS IT, I SAY! You don’t know the horrible aspects of war. I’ve been through two wars and I know. I’ve seen cities and homes burned and in ashes. I’ve seen thousands of men lying on the ground, their dead faces looking up at the skies. I tell you, WAR is HELL! I want you boys to know that war isn’t all glory, with bands playing, flags flying, and great victories being won. You see, I want you to know and to understand that the burden and boredom of peace is the Kingdom of God on earth. That that other thing, war, is the red confusion of that other place.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO