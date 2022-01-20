ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Mad Max-like dystopia is upon us

By Daniel Fjeld
Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur society has devolved into a Mad Max-like dystopia. People getting into fist fights in school board meetings, town hall meetings and on airplanes. People perpetrating violence on healthcare workers for trying to do their job. People threatening civil servants for trying to do their job. People in huge,...

