Disability is catnip for the Oscars. Between 1988 and 2019, Variety reported that a third of lead actor winners were portraying a character with a disability – from Dustin Hoffman who won in 1989 for Rain Man, to Eddie Redmayne who picked up his golden statuette in 2015 for The Theory Of Everything. They were all in one way or another engaged in what those of us who actually live with a disability sometimes refer to as “cripping up”. By contrast, there have been just two winning actors with actual disabilities in the 91-year history of the awards. Harold Russell, who lost his hands in the...

