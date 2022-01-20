ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Stop Human Supremacy

By Letters Editor
eugeneweekly.com
 4 days ago

Bob Emmons (“The Failure of COP26,” EW 1/13) is absolutely right about the root cause of climate change. I would argue that the loss of biodiversity is an even greater crisis in threatening the future of life on Earth. Both crises are caused by unlimited growth...

eugeneweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atlantic

This Is No Way to Be Human

Recently I met the astronomer Pascal Oesch, an assistant professor at the University of Geneva. Professor Oesch and his colleagues share the distinction of having discovered the most distant known object, a small galaxy called GNz-11. That galaxy is so far away that its light had to travel for 13 billion years to get from there to here. I asked Professor Oesch if he felt personally connected to this tiny smudge on his computer screen. Does this faint blob feel like part of nature, part of the same world of Keats and Goethe and Emerson, where “vines that round the thatch-eves run; to bend with apples the moss’d cottage-trees”?
ASTRONOMY
pacificsun.com

Humanity is Overrated

I recently attended an astronomy class where I learned that we’re basically hurtling through space, in an ever-expanding universe, headed to who knows where but most likely the outer reaches of nowhere—and fast. Which is to say, given the Grand Scheme of Things—and trust me, “they” are scheming—the...
PETALUMA, CA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Sophy Burnham: Work ethic and white supremacy

I was interested in the guest column, “A look at white supremacy culture” (Jan. 13) by Maddie Raymond and my heart goes out to her for being rejected by the college of her choice in the same week as her mom tested positive for COVID. I hope her Mom is fine.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Time Out Global

“Human/Nature”

Teaming up with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Weinberg/Newton Gallery presents a group show that balances works by contemporary artists with commentary from climate scientists and experts about how to build a sustainable future. "Human/Nature" confronts an uncertain future with works like a mossy installation from Regan Rosburg and a multi-media piece by Obvious and French collective that uses images taken by Russian photographer Stas Bartnikas to reimagine the Doomsday Clock. Admission is free with a reservation via Tock.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Sharma: countries must deliver on Cop26’s ‘fragile’ win with climate action

None of the pledges on climate action made at Cop26 will matter unless countries deliver on them, Alok Sharma has warned.Speaking at a Chatham House event in London on Monday, the Cop26 President said countries had come together, despite an otherwise fractured world, at UN climate talks in Glasgow last year to secure agreement on raising their climate ambition and phasing down coal.But Mr Sharma, who continues in his role as president until he hands over to Egypt for the Cop27 talks in November this year, acknowledged that the Glasgow summit’s success was “fragile”.He said he was focused on pushing...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid
eugeneweekly.com

Local and Vocal

Traditional newspapers call opinion pieces written by the community “op eds” because they appear “opposite the editorial” page where the opinions of the editorial board are published. Here at Eugene Weekly we call them our “Local and Vocal” viewpoints rather than op eds because we keep...
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Zip-O-Hell

We who live in the Trainsong and River Road neighborhoods are awakened every morning at 4 am by a profoundly depressing, desolate, droning noise which vibrates through the walls of our dwellings. It is unrelenting and invasive, and does not let up from its single frequency. Frankly, it is the stuff of nightmares.
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

WHO chief warns against talk of 'endgame' in pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus WHO’s director-general, laid out Monday an array of achievements and concerns in global health over issues like reducing tobacco use, fighting resistance to anti-microbial treatments, and risks of climate change on human health. But he said “ending the acute...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eugeneweekly.com

Bring Back Civil Debate On Vaccines

I realize that this letter is not in accord with your editorial stance or with most current opinions concerning refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. I am writing only because I think there is too much anger and ridicule in what should be a respectful acknowledgment of concerns, both for and against the use of vaccines.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
eugeneweekly.com

Get Over Yourself

Over my decade and a half in Eugene, I’ve shared the city with Sabrina Ionescu and Marcus Mariota, and I am not in their league. What they do takes talent, hard work and discipline. But there are benefits to staying active, and whenever I lace up my ASICS and go for a run, I spot neighbors down in my league, not in any danger of making a Sports Illustrated cover, just moving their bodies to stay healthy.
EUGENE, OR
TheConversationAU

Ancient knowledge is lost when a species disappears. It's time to let Indigenous people care for their country, their way

Indigenous people across Australia place tremendous cultural and customary value on many species and ecological communities. The very presence of a plant or animal species can trigger an Indigenous person to recall and share knowledge. This is crucial to maintaining culture and managing Country. But as species disappear, ancient knowledge built up over thousands of years also fades away – and fragments of our culture are lost forever. For years, Indigenous groups have pushed for the right to partner with government authorities to “co-manage” culturally significant species and communities. Such recognition of Indigenous rights would require amendments to environment and land...
AUSTRALIA
Chicago Tribune

Chicagoans call for better recycling, more public transportation as city designs 2022 climate action plan

Chicago’s plans for combating climate change in 2022 cast a scope beyond lowering carbon emissions and planting more trees. There’s a holistic focus on making that change equitable across the city and reckoning with how socioeconomic status can make the effects of climate change more devastating. Officials say they also want to ensure residents who experience the greatest impact have their ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy