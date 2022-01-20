ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"I Don't Want to Go Home!" - Riyad Mahrez Keen to Avoid Early Manchester City Return Ahead of Must-Win Africa Cup of Nations Tie

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7sGK_0dqqAg6u00

Mahrez has been in sensational form for the Premier League champions since the start of the campaign, with the former Leicester City star often coming up with the goods in front of goal in the absence of a natural striker in the first-team ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

The 30-year-old, who has bagged 13 goals and five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions since August, has been away with the Algeria National Team for the Africa Cup of Nations for the past two weeks, having missed Manchester City's recent wins over Swindon Town and Chelsea.

However, things haven't gone as planned for the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions, who have claimed just one point from their opening two group-stage ties and are yet to find the back of the net ahead of a must-win clash against Ivory Coast on Thursday.

“I do not want to lose and go home. I believe in qualification. I cannot tell you that we will win, but I guarantee you that we will do everything for it," said the Algeria skipper ahead of the game, as quoted by African Football.

“It will be an open game with two teams wanting to win, (I am) hoping we win. I am confident and hope to stay here (at the Africa Cup of Nations) longer.”

Algeria's fate will also depend on how proceedings unravel in the upcoming meeting between Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea in their group, which means luck will play its part if the defending champions are to surrender their crown and seal a premature exit.

Manchester City will hope to continue their incredible winning streak in the Premier League when they travel down south to face Southampton at St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon, as the Sky Blues look to further strengthen their footing in the title race.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

From England: Manchester City Hit With Significant Erling Haaland Blow as Player's Current Intentions Highlighted

With Manchester City operating without a natural number nine this season, the prospect of signing a proven goalscorer in the summer remains an enticing one. Despite Pep Guardiola’s fluid false-nine system reaping rewards as City are in contention on three fronts so far this season, the need for a Sergio Aguero successor remains crucial to the club's future prospects.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riyad Mahrez
The Independent

‘No point’ Liverpool fixating on Man City chase, Virgil Van Dijk claims

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool are paying no attention to Manchester City despite closing the gap on their Premier League title rivals.A hard-fought 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday lifted the Reds to within nine points of Pep Guardiola’s side, who were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton on Saturday.City have played a game more than Liverpool and the Merseyside outfit are set to visit the Etihad Stadium in April, leaving plenty to play for.“You can’t deny it’s in your mind, but as we have said many times we take it game by game,” Van Dijk said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Cup Of Nations#Manchester City#Ivory Coast#The Algeria National Team#African Football#Sierra Leone#The Premier League#The Sky Blues
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Jurgen Klopp’s side win to close gap on Man City

Liverpool moved to within nine points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with an entertaining 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.Virgil van Dijk gave the visitors the lead in the eighth minute, thumping a bullet header beyond Vicente Guaita from an Andy Robertson corner. And Liverpool’s dominance was rewarded with a second shortly after the half hour mark when Robertson crossed for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to bring down and fire home at the back post.Palace finally got a foothold in the game towards the end of the first half and continued that urgency after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Kyle Walkers Urges Man City Teammates to Stay Calm in Premier League Title Race Referencing Liverpool Experience Behind Reasoning

At the start of the ongoing season, the 2021/22 campaign was billed to be a four-horse race between Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United. However, fast forward to the Premier League table at this present moment and Pep Guardiola’s side sit an impressive 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Man City held by Southampton, Rashford lifts Man Utd into fourth

Aymeric Laporte spared Manchester City's blushes as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Manchester United moved into fourth place after Marcus Rashford's last-gasp goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday. Ferguson was unbeaten in three matches as caretaker boss against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal before Carlo Ancelotti took charge just over two years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton end Man City’s winning run with impressive draw at St Mary’s

Runaway leaders Manchester City were denied a 13th Premier League victory in a row after being held to a 1-1 draw by battling Southampton Aymeric Laporte headed a 65th-minute equaliser for Pep Guardiola’s men following a surprise early opener from Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters.Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus struck the same post in the second period but City were unable to find a winner during incessant pressure as they failed to win a top-flight game for the first time since a shock 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace way back in late October.The result leaves the reigning champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Disappointed But Not Surprised", "False Nine Ball Then" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Latest Update Regarding Julian Alvarez

Rumours surrounding who will replace Sergio Agüero as Manchester City's next recognised striker have certainly started to heat up in the past week. After reports suggesting the Blues were willing to meet any financial package Real Madrid were offering for the services of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, another surprise name was thrown into the mix.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Manchester City Set to Announce Signing of £20M/$27M Forward

Julian Alvarez has been heavily linked with a potential switch to Manchester City across the past few days, with negotiations between all relevant parties seemingly accelerating in a matter of hours on Saturday. Following the departure of legendary forward Sergio Aguero last summer, and the recent sale of Ferran Torres,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
731
Followers
3K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy