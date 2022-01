One year ago, Joe Biden promised in his inaugural address to put his “whole soul” into “bringing America together.” Now the president who just compared Republicans to racists, segregationists and traitors is blaming the GOP for his utter failure to deliver on that promise. “Did any of you think that you’d get to a point where not a single Republican would diverge on a major issue? Not one?” Biden asked during his news conference Wednesday.

