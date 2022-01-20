ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Midfielder James McAtee 'Still Wanted' By Championship Club This Month

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
In terms of potential, James McAtee is one of the best up and coming English prospects at present.

Current pundit and former player Robbie Savage echoes the aforementioned statement, previously singling out the 19-year old to be the next breakout young star to emerge from a Premier League club.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was also left in awe by his recent cameo against Everton in the Premier League, comparing the City academy to a ‘cloning system’, after seeing the youngster glide across the pitch like a certain David Silva.

As per a report by Ian Mitchemore, James McAtee is said to be ‘still wanted’ by Championship side Swansea City.

This update adds to existing speculation around the attacking midfielder being tipped for a potential loan switch to the Welsh club.

It has also been claimed that a host of Europe’s elite clubs wish to sign the City academy graduate on a permanent deal, such as the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Liverpool and Ajax.

As beneficial as a potential loan move to Swansea could be, training with the best players in the world under the guidance of Pep Guardiola will ultimately be the most fruitful learning curve for James McAtee - as seen with the rise of Phil Foden.

