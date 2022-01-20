ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Receive Encouragement in Robert Lewandowski Interest With Bayern Munich Sale Stance Revealed Amid Contract Uncertainty

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hn07T_0dqqA1CU00

Pep Guardiola's side opted not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window, after failing to the land the signature of top target Harry Kane, despite offering the North London club in excess of £100 million for their talisman.

City, who are currently 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, are set to renew plans to replace all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero in the upcoming summer, after the Argentine left at the end of his contract last July.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund is top of Manchester City's list of strikers to sign in the summer, with the Norwegian forward set to see his release clause of €75 million become active at the end of the current campaign.

However, should the Blues fail to sign Haaland - who's father Alf-Inge Haaland made 47 appearances for Manchester City, then a fellow Bundesliga striker could become an option for the current Premier League leaders.

SportBild have reported that Bayern Munich are planning to sell striker Robert Lewandowski, if the 33 year-old decides to reject a new contract from the German Champions.

The Poland international, who has scored 23 goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, was reportedly monitored by Manchester City last summer, following their failed pursuit of Harry Kane.

Earlier this month, Sky Germany journalist Marc Behrenbeck reported that the Bayern Munich striker was 'dreaming' of a transfer to the Premier League or La Liga at the end of the season.

"Robert Lewandowski really wants to have this one big move, to Spain or the Premier League, so Lewandowski and his agent will try to get this move in the summer."

"At the moment, they [Bayern Munich] want to extend his contract. But Lewandowski is dreaming of Spain and the Premier League," said Behrenbeck.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

From England: Manchester City Hit With Significant Erling Haaland Blow as Player's Current Intentions Highlighted

With Manchester City operating without a natural number nine this season, the prospect of signing a proven goalscorer in the summer remains an enticing one. Despite Pep Guardiola’s fluid false-nine system reaping rewards as City are in contention on three fronts so far this season, the need for a Sergio Aguero successor remains crucial to the club's future prospects.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robert Lewandowski
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘No point’ Liverpool fixating on Man City chase, Virgil Van Dijk claims

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool are paying no attention to Manchester City despite closing the gap on their Premier League title rivals.A hard-fought 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday lifted the Reds to within nine points of Pep Guardiola’s side, who were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton on Saturday.City have played a game more than Liverpool and the Merseyside outfit are set to visit the Etihad Stadium in April, leaving plenty to play for.“You can’t deny it’s in your mind, but as we have said many times we take it game by game,” Van Dijk said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentine#Borussia Dortmund#Norwegian#Sportbild#The German Champions#The Premier League
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Jurgen Klopp’s side win to close gap on Man City

Liverpool moved to within nine points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with an entertaining 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.Virgil van Dijk gave the visitors the lead in the eighth minute, thumping a bullet header beyond Vicente Guaita from an Andy Robertson corner. And Liverpool’s dominance was rewarded with a second shortly after the half hour mark when Robertson crossed for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to bring down and fire home at the back post.Palace finally got a foothold in the game towards the end of the first half and continued that urgency after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Kyle Walkers Urges Man City Teammates to Stay Calm in Premier League Title Race Referencing Liverpool Experience Behind Reasoning

At the start of the ongoing season, the 2021/22 campaign was billed to be a four-horse race between Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United. However, fast forward to the Premier League table at this present moment and Pep Guardiola’s side sit an impressive 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
AFP

Man City held by Southampton, Rashford lifts Man Utd into fourth

Aymeric Laporte spared Manchester City's blushes as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Manchester United moved into fourth place after Marcus Rashford's last-gasp goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday. Ferguson was unbeaten in three matches as caretaker boss against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal before Carlo Ancelotti took charge just over two years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Disappointed But Not Surprised", "False Nine Ball Then" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Latest Update Regarding Julian Alvarez

Rumours surrounding who will replace Sergio Agüero as Manchester City's next recognised striker have certainly started to heat up in the past week. After reports suggesting the Blues were willing to meet any financial package Real Madrid were offering for the services of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, another surprise name was thrown into the mix.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Manchester City Set to Announce Signing of £20M/$27M Forward

Julian Alvarez has been heavily linked with a potential switch to Manchester City across the past few days, with negotiations between all relevant parties seemingly accelerating in a matter of hours on Saturday. Following the departure of legendary forward Sergio Aguero last summer, and the recent sale of Ferran Torres,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
bayernstrikes.com

Bayern Munich remains relaxed about Robert Lewandowski’s future

The next few months are set to witness a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has 18 months left on his current deal, and there have been constant suggestions about a possible move away from Bayern Munich in the summer. Recently, it was reported...
SOCCER
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
731
Followers
3K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy