ANDERSON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments as the pandemic continues. According to the Centers for Disease Control, since the first coronavirus case with the omicron variant was detected in November, increased testing for COVID-19 has become a concern. As with other items, a scarcity of COVID-19 tests has led to potential scams for a product that doesn’t exist. Those scams include the compromise of personal information and the increase of deceptive advertising, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Better Business Bureau.

MADISON COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO