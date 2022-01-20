ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tammy Beaumont: Tahlia McGrath’s match-winning innings one of the best I’ve seen

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxMHv_0dqq9Ksm00

England opener Tammy Beaumont believes Tahlia McGrath’s match-winning innings was one of the best she has seen after Australia stormed to a nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes.

McGrath scored an unbeaten 91 off just 49 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six, as Australia chased down a target of 170 with three overs to spare in Adelaide to draw first blood in the series.

The Adelaide-born all-rounder, selected ahead of Australian talisman Ellyse Perry, also impressed with the ball, claiming three quick wickets towards the back end of England’s innings to help limit the tourists to 169 for four after they had looked set for a much bigger total.

Beaumont contributed 30 to an opening stand of 82 with Danni Wyatt as England made a strong start after being sent in, but it was 26-year-old McGrath who stole the limelight – much to the admiration of her former Adelaide Strikers team-mate.

Beaumont said: “I know Tahlia from playing at Strikers and I’ve just said to her ‘I think that’s one of the best innings I’ve ever seen’, so it’s hard (to say I’m frustrated).

“I think traditionally those pitches get better under lights and I think that’s why both teams wanted to bowl first.

“But we would have been happy to get 170 this morning and I’m really happy with how I went about it with the bat but honestly if I could go back I would have maybe tried to get a few more.”

I've just said to her 'I think that's one of the best innings I've ever seen'

Wyatt led the charge for England with a powerful 70 from 54 balls and Heather Knight’s side looked on course for an impressive total as they progressed to 141 for one in the 17th over.

McGrath helped peg them back with the wickets of Nat Sciver (32), Wyatt and Amy Jones (four) and ultimately their score of 169 proved little threat once McGrath and Meg Lanning (64 not out) got going, but Beaumont insisted there were plenty of things England could build on from the game.

“I think there’s a lot of positives to take out. I think we came out here and played the way that we want to play T20 cricket and to put 170 on the board is certainly the way we go about it,” the Kent batter said.

“The way Danni Wyatt came out and attacked – especially the spinners down the ground – and she can work incredibly hard at getting it over mid-on and I thought that was exceptional.”

Despite losing the early wicket of Alyssa Healy for seven, Australia produced their record successful chase and the fifth highest in all women’s T20 internationals – and with plenty of room to spare.

McGrath, who had made only three previous T20I appearances, hailed the support of her captain Lanning, who was promoted to opener in the absence of Beth Mooney.

“It was a lot of fun, and obviously batting with Meg out there she was really good for me and just telling me to keep playing to my strengths,” she said.

“Every time I went away from that she would keep reminding me, so a lot of fun, just extra-special being on the Adelaide Oval as well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England Women lose Ashes opener as Tahlia McGrath stars for Australia

Tahlia McGrath starred with bat and ball for Australia as Meg Lanning’s side chased down 170 to storm to a nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes. The 26-year-old had only played three T20 internationals before being selected ahead of Australian talisman Ellyse Perry in the starting line-up in Adelaide and showed her prowess, hitting an unbeaten 91.
WORLD
newschain

England’s death bowling must improve, admits Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood believes Chris Jordan is the “perfect” Twenty20 cricketer but admits England’s shortcomings while bowling at the back end of innings have been highlighted recently. Jordan is renowned as one of the world’s best fielders and his batting in the first two T20s against the West...
SPORTS
SkySports

England's Tammy Beaumont wins ICC women's T20I Cricketer of the Year; Jos Buttler edged out in men's award

England batter Tammy Beaumont has been named ICC women's Twenty20 international cricketer of the year after leading her nation in runs across 2021. The 30-year-old logged 303 runs in nine T20 outings last year, marking the third most by any women's player in the world and helping her top the voting ahead of international teammate Nat Sciver, Ireland's Gaby Lewis and India's Smriti Mandhana.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Tahlia Mcgrath
Person
Danni Wyatt
Person
Meg Lanning
Person
Beth Mooney
Person
Alyssa Healy
The Independent

Liam Dawson admits England frustrations after first international in more than three years

Liam Dawson acknowledged being on the periphery with England can be “frustrating” although he relishes staying in the set-up after playing his first international match since October 2018 in Barbados.With Liam Livingstone laid low by an illness unrelated to Covid Dawson got a rare opportunity in the first of five Twenty20s at the Kensington Oval against the West Indies who thrashed England by nine wickets on Saturday evening.Dawson made just two off nine balls before being run out as England were dismissed for a paltry 103 in 19.4 overs in front of a Covid-reduced crowd at Bridgetown.But the...
WORLD
The Independent

England’s Heather Knight keen to see reserve days in Women’s Ashes schedule

England captain Heather Knight says reserve days should be introduced into the Women’s Ashes schedule and repeated her call for five-day Tests after rain wrecked the T20 leg of the series.England and Australia once again shared the points after their final T20 in the Women’s Ashes was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled at the Adelaide Oval.Thoughts now turn to the upcoming Test match, with Australia leading the multi-format series 4-2 after their nine-wicket victory in the opening match and points being split across the two subsequent washed-out T20s.There will be four points on offer in the...
WORLD
The Independent

Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England win

Moeen Ali admitted the batting depth of the West Indies is “scary” after England withstood a late blitz from lower-order pair Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to win the second Twenty20 by just one run.England looked to be cruising to a series-levelling victory when their opponents crumbled from 47 for two to 65 for seven in pursuit of 172, with Moeen taking format-best figures of three for 24 at Barbados’ Kensington Oval.But some bruising blows from Shepherd kept a flickering hope alive and even though that was extinguished midway through the final over, Hosein closed the show with three successive...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Australian#Adelaide Strikers
The Independent

‘Bored’ Katherine Brunt calls for change in the women’s game

Katherine Brunt has called for reforms of women’s Test cricket to improve the contest and spectacle ahead of the only red-ball match of the women’s Ashes.Heather Knight’s side take on Australia at Canberra in a bid to become the first English side to win a Test match Down Under this winter after their male counterparts crashed to a 4-0 series defeat.England go into the Test match 4-2 behind in the multi-format series after Australia secured a nine-wicket victory in the opening match and points were shared across the two subsequent washed out T20s.Brunt is England’s most experienced player having made...
SPORTS
The Independent

England find some form with bat to set West Indies target of 172 in second T20

England bounced back from their opening night capitulation to set the West Indies 172 to win the second Twenty20 in Barbados.A day after slumping to 103 all out, conjuring unwelcome memories of the Test side’s recent batting woes against Australia Jason Roy’s 45 from 31 balls helped England to 171 for eight at the Kensington Oval.More than half his runs came in one over after a ponderous start, with Roy taking down slow left-armer Fabian Allen, turbo-charging England’s innings as they added 107 in the final 10 overs.We put 1⃣7⃣1⃣ on the board 🏏Do we have enough? 🤔Match Centre:...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root named ICC men’s Test player of the year

England captain Joe Root has been named men’s Test cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council.Despite a testing year for the national side the Yorkshireman scored 1,708 runs in 2021, the third-highest total on record in a calendar year.Only Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006) and West Indies great Viv Richards (1,710 in 1976) have scored more.⭐️ Joe Root 🆚 Kyle Jamieson 🆚 Dimuth Karunaratne 🆚 Ravichandran Ashwin ⭐️The winner of the 2021 ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year is revealed 👉 https://t.co/oH0YWiZpfI pic.twitter.com/IumWnZCb6R— ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2022Root registered two double centuries and a further four...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Anxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 series

England withstood a late blitz from Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to draw level in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after a nervy one-run victory.The tourists were hammered by nine wickets in the series opener 24 hours earlier but, having set the Windies 172 to win, Moeen Ali took format-best figures of three for 24 after Adil Rashid snared Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo.That saw the Windies crumble from 47 for two to 65 for seven and should have been decisive, but some formidable power hitting from Shepherd and Hosein in an unbroken 72-run stand from just 29...
SPORTS
The Independent

England focusing on ‘small details’ in preparations to win World Cup

Gareth Southgate is focusing on the “small details” that will help England in their bid to win the World Cup later this year.The Three Lions have been the nearly men in the last four years as they were semi-finalists in Russia in 2018 while also losing the Euro 2020 final last summer.Southgate knows his side are not far away from ending a 56-year trophy drought and intends to use the time before the winter tournament to get everything in order.“It’s firstly a brilliant challenge for us,” he said. “The team have got to a certain level and there is a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Reece Topley relishing England chance after long road back from injury

England left-armer Reece Topley revealed he cherishes being involved in the decisive moments of matches following a turbulent injury history that has leant some perspective to his outlook.Topley has previously admitted he thought his career was over in his mid-20s due to multiple stress fractures in his back, but the 6ft 7in seamer has painstakingly worked to get back into England contention in recent months.In his first T20 international appearance in six years on Sunday, Topley made early inroads into the West Indies attack by trapping Brandon King lbw second ball before running out Shai Hope with an inventive bit...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tobin Heath’s injury-time strike earns Arsenal a draw at Manchester City

Substitute Tobin Heath scored an injury-time equaliser as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester City Heath drilled home in the second of six added minutes to ensure the visitors avoided a second straight defeat in the league following their shock loss to Birmingham a fortnight ago.Khadija Shaw had given City the lead in controversial circumstances after 65 minutes, the Jamaican international tapping home from close range from Lauren Hemp’s low cross.Arsenal were furious that play had been allowed to continue when the ball deflected off the referee in the build-up to the goal, but their...
WORLD
The Independent

Middlesex chairman criticised for comments on Black and Asian interest in cricket

The chairman of Middlesex County Cricket Club has been criticised for comments made about Black and Asian interest in the sport.Appearing in front of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee alongside several other county chairmen, Mike O’Farrell claimed that prospective South Asian players preferred to pursue education, and that football and rugby were “more attractive” to people from the “Afro-Caribbean community”.O’Farrell’s remarks were made as part of a hearing conducted by DCMS following the release of the department’s report on racism in cricket, which was published on Friday 14 January.“The football and rugby worlds become...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Joe Marler withdraws from England squad with Covid in latest Six Nations setback

England’s build-up to the Guinness Six Nations has been disrupted by their first outbreak of Covid after Joe Marler tested positive for the second time in three months.Marler’s case was confirmed by lateral flow and PCR tests on Tuesday morning and the Harlequins prop has withdrawn from Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad that is training in Brighton this week.He was forced to miss the autumn victory over Australia for the same reason, but subsequently returned as a replacement against South Africa a week later.Covid can eat shit…… 😤 but it does mean I can go back to my diet of chillis...
WORLD
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty having ‘a lot of fun’ after reaching Australian Open semi-finals

Ashleigh Barty continued to look like a home champion in waiting as she matched her best run at the Australian Open by easing into the semi-finals.The world number one has not yet come close to dropping a set and was far too strong in all areas for Jessica Pegula, wrapping up a 6-2 6-0 victory in just 63 minutes.“That was solid tonight,” said Barty, who next faces another American in Madison Keys. “I had a lot of fun out here, I was able to serve and find a lot of forehands in the centre of the court and I was...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy