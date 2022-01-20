City police sergeant hit with suspension

A Terre Haute police sergeant has been given a 10-day suspension, but that sergeant's name won't be revealed while an appeal is before the Terre Haute Police Department Merit Commission.

Police Chief Shawn Keen said he could not release the officer’s name nor reason for disciplinary action until the appeal process is completed.

Merit commission members James Walker and Curtis Lyle met briefly Wednesday evening, setting an executive session for Feb. 10 to hear the appeal.

The sergeant involved has retained legal counsel, and the city legal department will be present for the appeal hearing.

Walker said the discipline imposed includes retraining and supervision for six months.

Merit commission attorney Mark Hassler said no action will be taken on the information received at the closed-door session until a future public board meeting. No date was set for a meeting to take action on the appeal.

Following the merit board meeting, Keen declined to comment on whether the disciplinary action involved a THPD sergeant who was cleared by the county prosecutor in regard to animal cruelty charges in a review of a Nov. 30, 2021, incident.

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release the police officer acted in self-defense against aggressive dogs he encountered when responding to an animal complaint on Ohio Street. The dogs’ owner posted video to social media showing the officer kicking at aggressive dogs.

Keen subsequently issued a statement that the officer’s conduct during the situation would be reviewed.

“While the conduct in the video has been determined by the prosecutor to not constitute a crime by the officer and the body camera footage is in sharp contrast to the original social media narrative,” Keen said at the time, “we will still be objectively evaluating the conduct to see if it violates any departmental policies or directives. During this process, the sergeant will be placed on administrative duty assignment."

In an unrelated disciplinary action, Walker said another officer received a one-day suspension without pay on Dec. 7. That officer has chosen not to file an appeal.

A public records request for information on that disciplinary action has been submitted to the city's legal department by the Tribune-Star.

Meanwhile, Keen reported that more than 90 applications for patrol officer vacancies have been received since Jan. 1 The board set March 6 for initial written and agility testing for those applicants.

Keen noted that several officer retirements have occurred or are expected in recent weeks, and he hopes vacancies can be filled through the current application process, which closes Jan 31.

Eight new officers have been in the hiring process since last year and could be officially hired in February to replace vacancies that opened up last year.

With the recent retirement of two sergeants, two officers were promoted to that rank for a six-month probationary period. Mark Minnick and Anthony Mazzon were approved by the board as of Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.

In other business, Walker noted the retirement of long-time commission member Shelva “Butch” Warner, who was an appointee of the city council. Walker and Lyle welcomed William Toney, who recently was appointed by the council to fill that commissioner seat.

The commission members also announced their monthly meetings will continue to be on the third Wednesdays at a 5 p.m. at the THPD headquarters on South Seventh Street. The next regular monthly meeting will be Feb. 16.