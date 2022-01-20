Aptorum soars on FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for Neuroblastoma candidate

Recent FDA approval for Skyrizi was obtained for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a good pharmaceutical company to look into for long-term growth. One major issue is that Humira will be facing a lot of generic competition in the United States in 2023. Humira is a huge selling drug for this company and such competition coming in could deter its growth. Well, it will have to rely on Rinvoq and Skyrizi to pick up the mantle to start generating a loss in sales with Humira. Rinvoq has been doing well and it will succeed with billions of sales. One major issue is in terms of safety as Rinvoq is a JAK inhibitor. The problem is that many of these classes of drugs have been approved, but carry boxed warnings ranging from cardiovascular issues, cancer and other major adverse events. The good news is that AbbVie has another drug that may do a better job at seeing an increase in sales growth. This drug is known as Skyrizi, which I have noted directly above. It was just recently approved for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. Before this, it was approved for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. I think both of these drugs should do well in sales. Whether or not they ultimately come close to sales of Humira remains to be seen. Regardless, I believe that AbbVie remains a great long-term buy based on these prospects.

