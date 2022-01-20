ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptorum soars on FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for Neuroblastoma candidate

Nano-cap biotech Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APTM) has added ~19.7% on above-average volume in the pre-market after announcing that the FDA granted it the Orphan Drug Designation for SACT-1, a...

The Independent

DeSantis blasts FDA for halting drugs ineffective on omicron

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to fight a decision from federal health regulators to block two coronavirus antibody treatments after the drugs were found to be ineffective against the widespread omicron variant. The Republican governor's comments come a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration moved to revoke emergency authorization for antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly The drugs, which were purchased by the federal government and administered to millions of Americans, had become a centerpiece of DeSantis' coronavirus response as he resisted vaccine mandates and other safety measures. The governor did not elaborate on...
HEALTH
The Press

Neurophth Therapeutics' Treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Gene Therapy NR082 was Granted Orphan Drug Designation by EMA

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc., (hereinafter referred to as "Neurophth"), today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) granted the orphan drug designation (ODD) for the Company's leading gene therapy drug candidate, NR082 (rAAV2-ND4), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) associated with mtND4 mutation. Please see Public Summary of the COMP opinion on EMA website Union Register of medicinal products - Public Health - European Commission (europa.eu).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Eltanexor for Myelodysplastic Syndrome

For the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome, the FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to eltanexor. A novel oral, selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound, eltanexor (KPT-8602), has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), according to a press release from Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

SIGA expands into oncology with preclinical collaboration with Bioarchitech

SIGA Technologies (SIGA -2.6%) has partnered with U.K.-based biotech company, Bioarchitech, to study its FDA-approved smallpox therapy, TPOXX (tecovirimat), in pre-clinical trials in combination with Bioarchitech’s vaccinia-based immunotherapy platform. Bioarchitech’s platform is focused on the use of engineered antibodies and other proteins present in the genetic material of an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

AbbVie: Skyrizi And Rinvoq Latest FDA Approvals Bode Well For Humira Patent Loss

Recent FDA approval for Skyrizi was obtained for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a good pharmaceutical company to look into for long-term growth. One major issue is that Humira will be facing a lot of generic competition in the United States in 2023. Humira is a huge selling drug for this company and such competition coming in could deter its growth. Well, it will have to rely on Rinvoq and Skyrizi to pick up the mantle to start generating a loss in sales with Humira. Rinvoq has been doing well and it will succeed with billions of sales. One major issue is in terms of safety as Rinvoq is a JAK inhibitor. The problem is that many of these classes of drugs have been approved, but carry boxed warnings ranging from cardiovascular issues, cancer and other major adverse events. The good news is that AbbVie has another drug that may do a better job at seeing an increase in sales growth. This drug is known as Skyrizi, which I have noted directly above. It was just recently approved for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. Before this, it was approved for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. I think both of these drugs should do well in sales. Whether or not they ultimately come close to sales of Humira remains to be seen. Regardless, I believe that AbbVie remains a great long-term buy based on these prospects.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GoDanRiver.com

WH defends FDA halting use of antibody drugs

The White House is defending the Federal Drug Administration's decision to stop the use of antibody drugs that don't work against omicron. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration said it was revoking emergency authorization for Regeneron and Eli Lilly, which were purchased by the federal government and have been administered to millions of Americans with COVID-19. If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use. The regulatory move was expected because both drugmakers had said the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due to its mutations. Still, the federal action could trigger pushback from some Republican governors who have continued promoting the drugs against the advice of health experts.
U.S. POLITICS
foodsafetynews.com

FDA changes alerts on certain seafood, cantaloupe and milk products

The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click here to go to the FDA page...
FOOD SAFETY
SlashGear

FDA wants more info before approving Merck’s chronic cough drug

Pharmaceutical company Merck has revealed that gefapixant, its experimental drug designed to address chronic cough, still has a ways to go before hitting the US market. As part of its announcement, Merck said it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA seeking more details about the drug’s efficacy, meaning the agency has declined to approve the treatment at this time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Progenity secures key U.S. patent linked to detection platform

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued it a new patent related to the single-molecule detection assay platform currently undergoing studies. The Patent No. 11,230,731, titled “Methods, Systems, and Compositions for Counting Nucleic Acid Molecules,” covers the claims for the detection of labeled target...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Merus appoints chief commercial officer; regains global rights to MCLA-145 from Incyte

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) announced the appointment of Shannon Campbell as executive vice president and chief commercial officer, and regains global rights to MCLA-145 from Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). Campbell will join Merus in February from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Pharmaceuticals, where she led Novartis' U.S. Oncology Solid Tumor Franchise. In addition, Merus said that Incyte...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

