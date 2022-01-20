Tracking Friday snow totals

If you’re like me (Melissa) you had no idea it was gonna snow last night. Well, we won’t make that same mistake twice. ‘Cause it looks like there’s a chance for a significant snowstorm this weekend. Now obviously it’s a tad early to be completely accurate, but here’s what the forecast is calling for at the moment:
The chance has increased for a potentially major storm sweeping through the Northeast at the end of the week. "The time of the year and the current pattern is ripe for an East Coast snowstorm this weekend," said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. The current projected time frame for...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the First Alert Weather Team, it is our commitment to you, that when we know new weather information, you know as well.
With that said, we are continuing to monitor the potential for a nor’easter to impact the mid-Atlantic and Northeast late this week and into the weekend.
Low pressure will be developing off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it travels along the eastern seaboard and eventually into the Canadian Maritimes. Significant uncertainty remains regarding storm track, however the latest model runs are signaling the possibility of accumulating snowfall in central...
Another winter storm is expected to hit the East Coast this weekend, meteorologists say. Meteorologists are tracking two storm scenarios developing Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather. One scenario suggests New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia will get heavy snow and gusty winds. The other could "mean an all-out blizzard...
DENVER (CBS4) – As predicted by the meteorologists in the First Alert Weather Center, a snowstorm that moved into Colorado on Tuesday dropped a healthy amount of snow in the morning.
At noon, some of the totals were as follows:
– Genesee 6.6”
– Allenspark 6.2”
– Rocky Flats 5.5”
– Nederland 5.5”
– Boulder 5.2”
– Denver (DIA) 5.0”
– Aurora 4.6”
– Loveland 4.2”
– Fort Collins 4.2”
Denver is now 5.4 inches above normal for snow in January and 10.3 inches below normal with snow for the season. That’s quite an improvement compared to the situation in late 2021 when there was a measurable snowfall didn’t arrive until 7 weeks after the average calendar date.
Colorado’s Eastern Plains saw much more snow from this storm system. The following eye-popping totals were recorded in the far eastern part of the state.
– Bethune 23.0”
– Burlington 14.0”
Across the border in Kansas, Interstate 70 was closed due to snowy conditions there.
More light snow is expected Friday in central Pennsylvania, and a coastal storm could bring snow this weekend. Behind a cold front, temperatures will dip to the 20s Wednesday, with lows in the teens and single digits Wednesday night. Another front will bring light snow Friday, then a coastal storm...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon.
Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week.
Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night.
Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night.
We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning.
Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time.
Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation.
Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
