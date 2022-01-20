How 'Arthur' will wrap up its iconic 25-year run

ViewSonic wraps up the “A Year of Colors” campaign for 2021. A beautiful palette of colors occupied ColorPro’s Instagram account. BREA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic[i], a leading global provider of visual solutions, concludes the "A Year of Colors" campaign for 2021. Each month, we encouraged everyone to create artwork based on a pre-selected color. At the end of each month, submissions were evaluated, and a winner was chosen. Over the last year, participants from all over the globe submitted their artwork to the year-long campaign, fostering a digital hub of creativity and inspiration. By the end of 2021, a beautiful palette of colors occupied ViewSonic ColorPro's Instagram account. The "A Year of Colors" campaign will continue into 2022, kicking off with the January color, Teal.
Comments / 0