Man and woman arrested in two-county chase
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are in custody after a chase through Trumbull and Mahoning counties early Thursday morning.
Dylan Bever, 29, and Hope Ramsey, 23, are in the Trumbull County Jail.Niles Police looking for endangered woman
Troopers said the chase started in Newton Township around 2 a.m.
Troopers and deputies got the car to stop on South Leavitt Road in Leavittsburg.
Bever was charged with drug possession and failure to comply. Ramsey was charged with driving under suspension, maximum speed limits and drug possession.
