Stocks

Stock Market Today-1/20: Nasdaq Rebounds From Correction, China Cuts Interest Rates

CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. equity futures traded higher Thursday, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar held steady against its global peers, as investors continue to track interest rate markets ahead of next week's Fed policy meeting. Tech stocks were also on the move, with traders eyeing beaten-down shares in the...

www.charlotteobserver.com

WSAV News 3

Stocks end lower on Wall Street after another volatile day

(AP) — Another volatile bout of trading on Wall Street ended with a broad pullback for stocks Tuesday, as investors grapple with economic red flags and uncertainty over how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in fighting rising inflation. Stock indexes fell sharply to start the day, then came well off their lows by late […]
CharlotteObserver.com

IBM Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid Cloud And Consulting Outlook

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get International Business Machines Corporation Report shares jumped higher in pre-market trading after posting stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings late Monday in the first update since shedding its legacy infrastructure business to focus on cloud computing growth. IBM notched double-digit revenue growth rates in both its...
KION News Channel 5/46

Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The post Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points appeared first on KION546.
WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
CharlotteObserver.com

Hedge Fund Manager Doug Kass: Here's Why I'm Buying Stocks

"When it is time to buy stocks, you won't want to." "Buy to the sound of cannons, sell to the sound of trumpets." "Price has a way of changing sentiment." - The Divine Ms M (Helene Meisler) Equities exhibited a dramatic decline in January and this past week's drop was...
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
