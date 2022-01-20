ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks.com featured highlights include: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., Horizon Bancorp Inc., CBIZ Inc., Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Ocwen Financial Corp

Chicago, IL – January 20, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB , Horizon Bancorp Inc. HBNC , CBIZ Inc. CBZ , Sensus Healthcare Inc. SRTS and Ocwen Financial Corp. OCN .

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength for a Volatile January

Wall Street has been suffering since the beginning of 2022 after finishing two successive impressive years despite being pandemic-ridden. In fact, severe volatility has gripped U.S. stock markets since Black Friday of 2021 with the resurgence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the Fed’s decision of a drastic shift from ultra-dovish monetary policies to a relatively hawkish stance.

Although, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from commenting anything on when the Fed will raise the benchmark lending rate and at what magnitude, Fed’s dot-plot indicates that all 18 members are expecting at least one rate hike in 2022. Of 18 Fed members, 12 expect three rate hikes in 2022 followed by two more in 2023 and 2024. Several analysts also warned that the Fed might hike rates as early as March.

The primary concern of the central bank is soaring inflation. The pandemic-led global disruption of the supply-chain system inflated input costs while growing demand is pulling up the general price level. In the United States, the consumer price index jumped to a 40-year high in December.

Several stocks have gained in the past four weeks. Notable among them are — Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. , Horizon Bancorp Inc. , CBIZ Inc. , Sensus Healthcare Inc. and Ocwen Financial Corp .

Here’s How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

