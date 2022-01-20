ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta promised Mali honour and unity: his legacy is disappointing

The Conversation Africa
 5 days ago
Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. Photo by John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images

Days after Mali was placed under heavy sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States to punish the military junta’s reluctance to conduct elections, citizens woke up on Sunday, 16 January 2022 to news of the death of former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Keïta, who was ousted in 2020 by the army after seven years in power, died in his Bamako home, aged 76.

He served as president of the republic from 4 September 2013 to 18 August 2020. However, his influence in Malian politics had been considerable for over three decades.

Early years

Keïta had his primary, secondary, high school and university education in Mali, Senegal and France.

He returned to Mali in 1986 with a master’s degree in history and a diploma of advanced studies in politics and international relations from the University of Pantheon-Sorbonne.

During his stay in France, Keïta frequented French radical left-wing political circles, where he became friends with Alpha Condé, who later became Guinea’s president.

Upon his return to Mali, his first jobs were with French and international NGOs. At the same time, Keïta was an activist of the Alliance for Democracy in Mali – Pan-African Party for Liberty, Solidarity and Justice.

He also held the position of deputy campaign manager for Alpha Oumar Konaré’s presidential election in April and May 1992.

The road to the top

For his effort during these campaigns, President Konaré decided to appoint him in June 1992 as his diplomatic advisor and spokesperson. Less than six months later, in November 1992, Keita was sent out of the country as Mali’s ambassador, first to Ivory Coast, then later to Gabon, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Keïta’s stay abroad lasted only one year. In November 1993, he was recalled to take over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On 4 February 1994, Konaré appointed him prime minister. He held this position until February 2000.

Keïta rose to the top of the Alliance for Democracy in Mali – Pan-African Party for Liberty, Solidarity and Justice and became its president in 2000.

In the run up to the 2002 presidential election, Keïta wanted to run as a candidate to succeed Konaré. This led to disagreements within the party.

Keïta resigned as prime minister on 14 February 2000, and then from the party’s presidency in October 2000.

He later left the party to create his own party, the Rally for Mali.

Keïta was the Rally for Mali candidate in the 2002 presidential election. He obtained 21% of the votes cast in the first round. This placed him third, behind Amadou Toumani Touré (28.7%) and Soumaïla Cissé (21.3%).

Nevertheless, Keïta’s coalition won the most seats in the legislative elections, which enabled him to be elected president of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007.

In 2007, Keïta contested for the presidency again. He stood against the incumbent, Touré, and lost.

In early 2012, terrorist groups took control of the entire north of Mali. This led to a coup against Touré in March 2012.

Following the military intervention in Mali, the interim president Dioncounda Traore organised a presidential election.

Keita stood for election and won this time to emerge as president of the republic in 2013. He was re-elected in 2018.

He ran on the campaign slogan of returning honour to the country. Keita promised to “reconcile hearts and minds” and ensure unity in the deeply divided West African country.

He also promised to rebuild the country’s infrastructure, some of which was damaged by terrorist actions.

The legacy

Keita’s government suffered from endemic corruption and illicit enrichment.

This became even more pronounced after the peace agreement signed in Algiers, which offered partial autonomy to the north of the country. The agreement was aimed at ending hostilities with rebels in northern Mali.

On 5 June 2020, the Malian capital, Bamako, witnessed a large-scale protest rally calling for the resignation of Keita.

Protests were followed by a coup led by Colonel Assimi Goïta on 18 August 2020. The military garrison arrested Keita and he relinquished power under pressure from the army.

The crisis that followed is yet to be resolved. Today, Mali is under heavy sanctions due to the perceived reluctance of the military junta to quickly organise elections and yield to a democratically elected government.

The transitional government has presented its condolences to Keita’s family, while the country reels under ECOWAS sanctions and arm wrestling with France, a fallout of the refusal of its military rulers to conduct elections.

AFP

Burkina Faso: from popular uprising to military coup

As Burkina Faso's junta consolidates its position after seizing power in a coup, we look at the recent history of the troubled West African country. - 2014: Fall of Compaore - Blaise Compaore takes power in a 1987 coup and cements his position four years later with the first of four election victories.
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina junta faces worldwide criticism but wins popular support

Supporters of Burkina Faso's new junta rallied on Tuesday as the UN, France and the poor Sahel country's neighbours condemned its latest coup. Army officers in the notoriously volatile West African state detained President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Monday amid deepening anger over his handling of a jihadist insurgency. The former French colony is now in the hands of the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR), the name of a junta led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. Several hundred people gathered in Nation Square in the heart of the capital Ouagadougou, waving flags and sounding vuvuzela horns in a loud show of support for the junta, while hawkers nearby sold posters of the new strongman.
POLITICS
The Independent

Burkina Faso's President Kabore is held by mutinous soldiers

Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore is being held by mutinous soldiers, two of the soldiers told The Associated Press by phone early Monday. They did not say where Kabore is being held, but said he is in a safe place. Gunshots were heard late Sunday night near the president's residence and in the early hours of Monday a battle took place at the presidential palace while a helicopter flew overhead. The roads of the capital were empty Sunday night except for checkpoints heavily guarded by mutinous soldiers.State news station RTB was heavily guarded on Monday morning. Fighting...
POLITICS
Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta
Alpha Condé
Antelope Valley Press

Mali’s ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies at 76

BAMAKO, Mali — Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the former president of Mali who took office in a landmark election held after a destabilizing coup only to be ousted in another military takeover nearly seven years later, has died. He was 76. Keita, known to Malians by his initials IBK, had...
AFRICA
#Military Government#Military Junta#Malian#French#Solidarity#Justice#Gabon
AFP

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency. A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.
POLITICS
AFP

Shots near Burkina president's home as soldiers mutiny over anti-jihadist strategy

Shots were heard late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's president after soldiers staged mutinies at several barracks to demand the sacking of the country's military top brass and more resources for the battle against Islamist insurgents. Residents also reported they saw a helicopter above the private residence of President Roch Marc Kabore in the capital Ouagadougou. It followed gunfire earlier Sunday at several army bases, prompting fears of yet another coup in a volatile West African country prone to military takeovers. Meanwhile, demonstrators protesting over the government's handling of the jihadist threat set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party.
WORLD
The Independent

French soldier dies in attack on anti-insurgent base in Mali

A French soldier has been killed in a mortar shelling attack on a base in Mali, the military said Sunday.The 24-year-old artilleryman, Alexandre Martin, was serving with France’s anti-insurgent force Operation Barkhane, according to a statement from the French army.Several rounds targeted the military camp in Gao on Saturday, the army statement said. Martin was seriously wounded and later died, it said. The army said nine other soldiers were slightly injured. It said helicopters were subsequently deployed to “neutralize the terrorists who fired the shots.”In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron saluted the soldier's service and reiterated “France's determination...
MILITARY
France
Africa
AFP

Myanmar junta threatens pot-banging protesters with treason

Myanmar demonstrators who bang pots and pans in protest at last year's coup can be charged with high treason, the junta warned Tuesday, days ahead of the putsch's one-year anniversary. The February 1 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government and sent the Southeast Asian country into turmoil, with the economy in freefall and nearly 1,500 civilians dead in a crackdown on dissent. Almost a year on the junta is struggling to break resistance to its rule, with "People's Defence Forces" (PDF) clashing regularly with its troops in many areas. The military has declared all PDF groups, as well as a shadow "National Unity Government" (NUG) dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party, as "terrorists".
ADVOCACY
The Conversation Africa

A decade later, no end in sight for Libya’s political transition

Two days before Libyans were to go to the ballots for a new interim president on December 24, the country’s election officials finally admitted what had become obvious: the first-round vote would not take place. Citing legal, logistical and security issues, the officials proposed a new date one month later to coincide with already-postponed legislative elections.
WORLD
The Independent

World Bank blames Lebanon's rulers for economic meltdown

The World Bank accused Lebanon’s political class of orchestrating the country's economic collapse, warning in a report released Tuesday that the meltdown is a long-term threat to the small Mideast nation. The World Bank's Lebanon Economic Monitor showed the country's gross domestic product plummeted from close to $52 billion in 2019 to a projected $21.8 billion in 2021, marking a more than 58% contraction. That's the biggest contraction of the 193 countries listed by the publication.“Lebanon’s deliberate depression is orchestrated by the country’s elite” that has long controlled the country, said the report, titled, “The Great Denial.”The meltdown began...
BUSINESS
AFP

West links Afghan humanitarian aid to human rights

Western diplomats Tuesday linked humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to an improvement in human rights after meeting a Taliban delegation on a landmark visit to Europe. On the final day of the Taliban's first official trip to Europe since returning to power in August, the fundamentalists held talks behind closed doors with several Western diplomats. The Taliban are seeking international recognition and financial aid. Afghanistan's humanitarian situation has rapidly deteriorated since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, when international aid came to a sudden halt, worsening the plight of millions of people already suffering from hunger after several severe droughts.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Burkina Faso wakes to find new junta rulers, closed borders

People in Burkina Faso awoke to a new military-led junta Tuesday, after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country. Days of gunfire and uncertainty in the capital, Ouagadougou ended Monday evening when more than a dozen soldiers on state media declared that the country is being run by their new organization, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration.“Today’s events mark a new era for Burkina Faso. They are an opportunity for all the people of Burkina Faso to heal their wounds, to rebuild their cohesion and to celebrate what...
POLITICS
AFP

Yemen rebels fire missiles at UAE, Saudi Arabia as tensions soar

Yemeni rebels fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Monday, with the US mobilising to help intercept them and a Saudi-led coalition hitting back by blowing up the insurgents' launchpad. The latest intra-regional exchanges of fire propelled into a second week a sharp escalation of hostilities stemming from Yemen's civil war, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others support the government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels. Witnesses saw bright flashes arcing over the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the early hours as two ballistic missiles were intercepted, scattering debris. US Central Command said later on Monday that its forces at Al-Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi "engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE."
MIDDLE EAST
A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

