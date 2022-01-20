Less than half of Americans have $1,000 to cover unexpected emergency

The average American loses over 200 hours of sleep per year worry about their debt — and has three “debt nightmares” a week. A survey of 2,000 adults also found that people reported an increase in anxiety (38%), stress (33%) and moodiness (32%) because of their debt problems. More than two-thirds who have been in debt said that it has made them withdraw from the things they love (69%). Most people would feel guilty spending money on leisure items knowing they’re in debt (77%). Still, 3 in 5 also admitted feeling pressured to spend money they can’t afford so they could hide their financial situation. Three in 4 would sacrifice doing and buying things they want (76%) since 71% would constantly think about their debt. If in debt, people would also sacrifice going on vacation (49%), date nights (38%) or attending a wedding (36%) because of their debt woes. A third would even say “no” to a night out with their friends. As for the most worrisome bills, most say credit card debt is the worst to be in (45%).

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO