Study: Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress

By joeym
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State University researchers found that older adults with a dim outlook on aging tended to report more physical health symptoms on...

MedicalXpress

Study shows effectiveness of COVID vaccine against ICU stays

Vaccination is not only effective in keeping teens out of the hospital because of COVID-19, but it's also effective in keeping teens from becoming so ill that they must stay in the intensive care unit or receive life support, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Study: Eyes may become windows into aging process

The difference between retina’s biological age and person’s real age linked to heightened death risk, with a team of Australian investigators finding that evidence suggests the microvasculature in the retina may be a reliable indicator of the overall health of the body’s circulatory system and the brain.
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
WTAX

A huge number of new dads lead unhealthy lifestyles

About 70% of new fathers in the United States are overweight or obese, while one in five is a smoker, according to the results of a national survey. In addition, more than one in 10 new dads admit that they engage in “binge” drinking — or consuming five or more alcoholic drinks within a short period of time — and 10% report suffering from depression symptoms. These findings are significant because new fathers ultimately play an important role in the health and well-being of their children. “Clearly public health strategies are needed to address this issue, which has significant health ramifications for the child and the entire family,” said the researchers. Previous research has linked fathers’ involvement in raising new families to improved maternal and infant health, including lower levels of maternal depression and improved child developmental, psychological and cognitive outcomes. Studies also have revealed that men often view the birth of their child as motivation for change in their own health habits.
The Independent

‘Nocebo effect’ may be behind two-thirds of Covid vaccine symptoms, study suggests

Nearly two-thirds of reported adverse effects to vaccination against Covid-19, such as headaches and fatigue, could be due to the “nocebo” effect – a negative version of the placebo effect – a new study has suggested.While under the placebo effect, a person’s health improves after taking treatment with no pharmacological therapeutic benefit, such as a sugar pill, or a syringe full of saline, the nocebo effect occurs when individuals experience unpleasant side effects after a similar treatment, the scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in the US said.The researchers assessed data from 12 clinical trials of Covid-19...
Medscape News

Fourth Vaccine Shot Less Effective Against Omicron, Israeli Study Says

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies but doesn't provide enough protection to prevent infections from the Omicron variant, according to new research at an Israeli hospital. The preliminary results, released on Monday, challenge...
nutraingredients-usa.com

Spermidine may protect against age-related heart mitochondrial changes

Supplementing the diet with spermidine may protect the mitochondria in hearts of older individuals, suggests data from a mouse study from Austria & Germany. It is already known that the function of mitochondria declines with age, while aging is a known risk factor for several common age-related and neurodegenerative disorders. This led to the proposition that secondary mitochondrial dysfunction may lead to degenerative diseases.
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
spectrumnews1.com

Study: Common cold may lead to some protection against COVID-19

A small-scale study out of the United Kingdom found certain cells that work to fight off the common cold may also offer limited protection against the coronavirus. The study, led by researchers at Imperial College London and published in Nature Communications on Monday, looked at 52 individuals who lived in the same household as confirmed COVID-positive patients – and were thus exposed to the virus – starting in September 2020.
