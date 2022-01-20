Study: Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress

About 70% of new fathers in the United States are overweight or obese, while one in five is a smoker, according to the results of a national survey. In addition, more than one in 10 new dads admit that they engage in “binge” drinking — or consuming five or more alcoholic drinks within a short period of time — and 10% report suffering from depression symptoms. These findings are significant because new fathers ultimately play an important role in the health and well-being of their children. “Clearly public health strategies are needed to address this issue, which has significant health ramifications for the child and the entire family,” said the researchers. Previous research has linked fathers’ involvement in raising new families to improved maternal and infant health, including lower levels of maternal depression and improved child developmental, psychological and cognitive outcomes. Studies also have revealed that men often view the birth of their child as motivation for change in their own health habits.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO