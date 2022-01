Is now raising the price of its Full Self Driving software once again, bringing the still-in-beta program to $12,000 USD within the U.S. market. According to a tweet from the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the $2,000 USD price hike will come into effect on January 17, and the monthly subscription price of $199 USD will also increase, although he didn’t provide any explicit reasons as to why Tesla is charging more. At the same time, Musk also noted that prices for Full Self Driving will continue to increase as the company gets nearer to launching its fully-complete version. The new price marks a significant increase from the original $8,000 USD Tesla charged back in October of 2020 when the software was first launched.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO